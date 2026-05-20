AGEDB Technology Announces Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - AGEDB Technology Ltd. ("AGEDB" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGET) that it has entered into debt settlement agreements to settle an aggregate of C$143,081 of outstanding indebtedness owing to four creditors (each a "Creditor" and together the "Creditors"), in exchange for the issuance of an aggregate of 1,015,416 units at a deemed price of $0.135 per unit (each a "Unit") of the Company to three Creditors (the "Unit Debt Settlement") and 44,444 common shares of the Company to one Creditor at a deemed price of $0.135 per common share (the "Share Debt Settlement" and with the Unit Debt Settlement, the "Debt Settlement"). Completion of the Debt Settlement is subject to the Company receiving all regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.18 for 24 months from the closing date of the Debt Settlement.

Any shares issued to the Creditors or in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

AGEDB Technology Ltd.

On behalf of the board of directors,

"Jungsoo Kim"

CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

SOURCE AGEDB Technology Ltd.

Contact Information: For more information, please contact: [email protected], www.agedb.io, +1 866-278-0650