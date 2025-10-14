AGEDB Technology Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - AGEDB Technology Ltd. ("AGEDB" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGET) announces that further to its news release dated September 30, 2025 the Company confirms the effective date for the consolidation of one (1) post-consolidation share for every five (5) pre-consolidation shares.

Effective at the opening on Friday, October 17, 2025, the shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The name and stock symbol of the Company shall remain the same.

Post-Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which approximately 11,676,640 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: AGET

CUSIP Number: 00844N208 (new)

About AGEDB Technology Ltd.

AGEDB Technology Ltd. (TSXV: AGET) is a publicly listed Canadian company delivering innovative IT consulting and managed services to enterprises worldwide. We specialize in guiding organizations through digital transformation, optimizing technology infrastructure, and ensuring business resilience. Backed by the credibility of a TSXV listing and a team of seasoned experts, AGEDB helps clients unlock growth through reliable, scalable, and secure IT solutions.

AGEDB Technology Ltd.

On behalf of the board of directors,

"Jungsoo Kim"

CEO

Contact Information: For more information, please contact: [email protected], www.agedb.io, +1 866-278-0650