AGEDB Discloses its Product Features in the upcoming webinar on September 14th (Thurs), 10 AM PDT - Hybrid Data Management in combination with PostgreSQL & Apache AGE

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Advanced Graph Enterprise Database Inc. ("Company" or "AGEDB") is pleased to announce its hosting of a webinar on September 14th, Thursday, 2023 to disclose the innovative technology surrounding its hybrid data processing offerings.

AGEDB is fully devoted to advancing the research and development of graph databases, all while maintaining a strong commitment to constructing a high-quality PostgreSQL database tailored for enterprise use. This dedication to excelling in both Relational and Graph Database Management System technologies underscores AGEDB's pioneering approach in harmonizing these essential technologies in the coming generations.

In the upcoming webinar, AGEDB invites Mr. Ibrar Ahmed, one of the "100 Most Influential in the Database Community," and Ms. Eya Badal Abdisho, the Chair of Apache AGE Project Management Committee, to share and redefine the way organizations handle their data processing needs. During the webinar, AGEDB expects that participants will gain insights into a wide range of topics, including the benefits of graph analytics applications across diverse industries, such as, BFSI, Telecom, Healthcare, and more, and its integration on PostgreSQL.

Mr. Ibrar Ahmed, stated "As data complexity grows, the integration of graph capabilities in PostgreSQL through AGEDB, showcases the database's adaptability and the future of multifaceted data management."

The scheduled webinar takes place online from 10 AM PDT on September 14th, Thursday.

To attend the webinar, please visit the link below.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9216940336713/WN_PohMAFj0RJuJPAw8bTq1MA

About Ibrar Ahmed

A seasoned software professional, embarked on his tech journey in system-level embedded development, laying a strong foundation for his open-source endeavors. With a pivotal career shift to EnterpriseDB in 2006, he delved into open-source development, notably in PostgreSQL. His contributions span from major performance enhancements to diverse PostgreSQL modules, showcasing his versatility. Beyond databases, Ibrar excels in tools like Hive and Spark, and as an educator, he's delivered 60+ talks, authored multiple PostgreSQL books, and earned a spot among the top 100 influential figures in the field.

About Eya Badal Abdisho

Eya Badal Abdisho serves as the Chair and Vice President at Apache AGE. Alongside her leadership roles there, she is a Project Manager at Bitnine Global. Eya earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Software Engineering and is currently a Ph.D. candidate in Computer Engineering and Science.

About Advanced Graph Enterprise Database Inc.

Founded in 2022, AGEDB is a Vancouver, British Columbia-based private company with a primary focus on developing and delivering database management system ("DBMS") software and technology. AGEDB is a new innovation to the DBMS industry offering the world-first hybrid capabilities encompassing Relational and Graph Databases. With a commitment to driving technological excellence, AGEDB aims to empower businesses worldwide with tailored services to address the evolving needs of modern enterprises, enabling the organizations to derive insights and make informed decisions smarter.

