AGCO proposes 60-day suspension for Hamilton's Rosedale Sports Bar & Eatery for alleged over-service preceding tragic crash

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued a Notice of Proposal to suspend the liquor sales licence of 1830277 Ontario Inc., operating as Rosedale Sports Bar & Eatery in Hamilton, Ontario for 60 days. The proposed suspension follows an AGCO investigation into allegations that the licensee permitted a patron to become intoxicated on the premises and continued to serve alcohol to a person who was or appeared to be intoxicated. The patron was later involved in a serious collision that resulted in two fatalities.

According to Hamilton Police, the collision occurred shortly after midnight on June 1, 2025, on Upper Centennial Parkway and involved three vehicles. Police have laid charges alleging one of the drivers was impaired, speeding and operating an unsafe vehicle.

The AGCO's allegations relate to the licensee's conduct before the collision and are separate from any criminal proceedings. The circumstances underscore the public-safety purpose of Ontario's safe-service rules, which require licensed establishments to monitor alcohol service, recognize signs of intoxication and stop service when necessary.

As a result of the investigation, the AGCO alleges the licensee committed multiple violations of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA) and its Regulations, including:

Selling, supplying or permitting liquor to be sold or supplied to a person who is or appears to be intoxicated, contrary to section 32 of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 .

. Permitting intoxication to occur on the licensed premises, contrary to subsection 43(1) of Ontario Regulation 746/21 under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019.

A licensee served with a Notice of Proposal has the right to appeal the Registrar's action within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an adjudicative body that is part of Tribunals Ontario and independent of the AGCO.

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"When alcohol is not served responsibly, the consequences can be devastating. Licensed establishments have a responsibility to monitor service, identify signs of intoxication and take action when needed. The AGCO will continue to hold licensees accountable when they fail to meet their obligations and put people at risk."

Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, AGCO

About the AGCO

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is a provincial regulatory agency that oversees the alcohol, cannabis, gaming and horse racing sectors in Ontario. The AGCO is committed to protecting the public interest through a modern, risk-based regulatory framework that emphasizes compliance, integrity and public safety.

SOURCE Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario

Media contact: AGCO Media Relations, [email protected]