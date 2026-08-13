AGCO proposes 21-day suspension for Concord bar Toop Lounge, alleging after-hours alcohol service, overcrowding and obstruction

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued a Notice of Proposal to suspend the liquor sales licence of Toop Lounge Inc., operating at 25 Planchet Road, Unit 6 in Concord, for 21 days following compliance and safety concerns.

Upon arriving after 3:00 a.m. on March 28, 2026, AGCO inspectors were obstructed from entering the premises by bar staff, a violation of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019. After gaining access, inspectors found that the bar was almost 30 per cent over capacity. Overcrowding can create serious safety risks by making it harder for staff to monitor patrons and intervene when needed, more difficult to manage crowd movement, and can limit first responders' ability to respond and intervene if alcohol-related disorderly conduct occurs and urgent evacuation or intervention is required.

The AGCO's notice also cites evidence that the bar was found serving alcohol after hours. Serving alcohol beyond approved service periods increases the risk of unsafe consumption, disorder and impaired driving.

The inspectors attending the premises also observed the establishment was operating under the name "The Showroom" instead of the name on the liquor licence, Toop Lounge and Bar. Premises are required to operate under the name on their licence to help ensure licensed businesses are transparent, identifiable and accountable to patrons, inspectors and the public.

Ontario's liquor rules are intended to promote responsible operations and reduce risks for patrons and communities, while giving regulators the tools they need to confirm compliance and address issues before they escalate.

Quote

"Rules around alcohol service hours, licensed capacity and cooperation with inspections are fundamental safeguards that help keep patrons and communities safe. When rules around alcohol service, capacity and inspector access are not followed, the AGCO will take action to protect the public interest."

– Dr. Karin Schnarr, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, AGCO

Additional Details

The Notice of Proposal alleges that Toop Lounge Inc. contravened the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA), Ontario Regulation 746/21 and the Registrar's Interim Standards and Requirements for Liquor, including by:

Failing to ensure liquor was sold and served only within permitted hours, contrary to subsection 31(1) of Ontario Regulation 746/21;

Failing to ensure evidence of liquor served and consumed on the premises was removed within 45 minutes after the end of the permitted service period, contrary to section 37 of Ontario Regulation 746/21;

Failing to ensure the number of persons on the licensed premises, including employees, did not exceed the licensed capacity stated on the licence, contrary to subsection 24(6) of the LLCA and Standard 6.1 of the Registrar's Interim Standards;

Attempting to hinder, obstruct or interfere with an inspector conducting an inspection, contrary to subsection 66(1); and

Carrying on business under a name other than the name set out on the licence without approval from the Registrar, contrary to subsection 24(6) and Standard 1.1 of the Registrar's Interim Standards.

A licence holder served with a Notice of Proposal has the right to appeal the Registrar's proposed action within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an adjudicative tribunal that is part of Tribunals Ontario and independent of the AGCO.

About the AGCO

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is a provincial regulatory agency that oversees the alcohol, cannabis, gaming and horse racing sectors in Ontario. The AGCO is committed to protecting the public interest through a modern, risk-based regulatory framework that emphasizes compliance, integrity and public safety.

SOURCE Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario

Media Contact: AGCO Media Relations, [email protected], 416-326-3200