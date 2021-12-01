QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - AGA Benefit Solutions and WBL are teaming up with AQIC (Association québécoise de l'industrie du cannabis) as their official group insurance partners.

AQIC members, for whom employee and family health is a priority, are thus positioning themselves as employers of choice. They will be offering one of the best association plans on the market, demonstrating their dynamic and forward-looking approach.

AGA and WBL are thrilled to play a role in the development of this fast-growing industry. The two recently merged firms are eager to combine their strengths to help AQIC extend its reach across Quebec and beyond.

"Every effort will be made to ensure AQIC members receive the best benefit-related services along with the most competitive premiums on the market through large volume agreements, thus achieving substantial savings," said Martin Papillon, President and CEO of AGA Benefit Solutions.

Established in 2019, the AQIC represents an ecosystem of firms that do business in Quebec and operate under federal and provincial legislation and regulations or engage in commercial or professional cannabis-related activities.

This Association currently has approximately 50 members, namely businesses involved in recreational and medicinal cannabis growing, medicinal cannabis microculture, processing and extraction, along with research (regular members), and businesses with cannabis-related commercial or professional activities (associate members).

About AGA Benefit Solutions and WBL

With offices in Montreal, Quebec City and elsewhere in Canada, this tandem is the Quebec leader in the development and administration of customized group insurance plans and is also specialized in annuity plans. Thanks to its unique tools and unparalleled customer service, AGA supports close to 100,000 insured members in the management and adjudication of their medical, dental and other claims. To learn more, visit aga.ca.

About the Association québécoise de l'industrie du cannabis (AQIC)

AQIC represents the Quebec cannabis industry, constructively contributes to its responsible development and has become a key player in Quebec's cannabis ecosystem. The Association intends to play a proactive role in the responsible development of a regulatory framework adapted to Quebec's reality and fully aligned with the public health and safety objectives of cannabis legalization, namely reducing the harm associated with cannabis use through a quality product offering subject to strict controls, and redirecting cannabis sales to the legal economy. To learn more, visit aqic.ca.

