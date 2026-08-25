Ag Growth International Investigated After Brazil Project Setbacks Trigger 20% Stock Drop

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Berger Montague (Canada) PC, one of Canada's leading law firms representing investors in shareholder class actions, is investigating a potential shareholder class action against Ag Growth International Inc. ("Ag Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: AFN) on behalf of investors who purchased Ag Growth securities and held them past July 29, 2026.

What is this investigation about?

Starting in late 2024, Ag Growth entered into agreements to develop large-scale, Company-financed agricultural infrastructure projects in Brazil. Ag Growth announced record fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results and issued a bullish 2025 outlook. The investigation concerns whether Ag Growth adequately disclosed the risks building in its Brazilian project financing and receivables.

Berger Montague is investigating a potential shareholder class action against Ag Growth International Inc. Post this

Who is Ag Growth?

Ag Growth International Inc. is a Winnipeg, Manitoba-based global manufacturer of grain, seed, and fertilizer handling, storage, and conditioning equipment and infrastructure for agricultural markets around the world. Ag Growth's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker AFN.

What do I need to do?

Contact Berger Montague (Canada) PC: Jon Bradford at [email protected] or Mark Sebastian at [email protected], or call (647) 576-7840.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Jon Bradford

Associate, Berger Montague (Canada) PC

437-222-8049

[email protected]

Mark Sebastian

Paralegal and Office Manger

Berger Montague (Canada) PC

(647) 576-7840

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague