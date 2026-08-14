Claim Deadline Extended to September 30, 2026 in Wayland Group Corp. (formerly Maricann Group Corp.) Securities Class Action Settlement

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Berger Montague (Canada) PC, the Administrator of the Wayland Group Corp. Securities Class Action Settlement, has extended the deadline for Class Members to submit a claim for compensation with supporting documentation to September 30, 2026. The previous deadline was August 20, 2026.

Investors who purchased common shares, units and warrants of Wayland Group Corp., formerly Maricann Group Corp., between December 13, 2017 and August 2, 2019 ("Class Members") are eligible to participate in the Settlement.

Each Class Member must submit a claim on or before September 30, 2026 to participate in the Settlement. Online claim submissions are available through Nuvo Claims Inc. at its secure Online Claims System.

Class Members are strongly encouraged to submit their claims as soon as possible to avoid delays in the distribution of the settlement fund. If you have already submitted a Claim, you do not need to do anything at this time. If you do not submit a Claim by September 30, 2026, you will not receive any compensation from the Settlement.

Questions about claim submission should be directed to:

Berger Montague (Canada) PC

330 Bay Street, Suite 505

Toronto, ON M5H 2S8

Tel: (647) 576-7840

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague