After merger agreement, CUPE will continue to stand up for members at Air Canada and Air Transat

OTTAWA, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The union representing flight attendants at Air Canada and Air Transat says it is cautiously optimistic about the news that Air Canada will buy Air Transat for a reported $520 million. However, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) will be keeping a close eye on the process and promised to hold the airlines accountable to their promises to their employees.

"As Canada's largest union, with 680,000 members nationwide, CUPE is there to stand up for our members wherever they need help," said CUPE National President Mark Hancock. "We'll be watching closely to make sure that the commitments made to our members by Air Canada and Air Transat are followed to the letter."

CUPE is encouraged that the two airlines will continue to operate as separate brands but will make sure the collective agreements negotiated with the two airlines continue to be respected. The union is also encouraged by the news that Transat will keep its head office and key functions in Montreal.

CUPE is Canada's flight attendant union representing over 15,000 flight attendants nationwide, including 9,500 members at Air Canada and Rouge and 2,000 members at Air Transat.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Hugh Pouliot, CUPE Media relations, 613-818-0067, hpouliot@cupe.ca

Related Links

https://cupe.ca/

