After 60 Years in Business, Samko & Miko Toy Warehouse has Closed

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Samko & Miko Toy Warehouse the family run business, formerly located in Richmond Hill, Ontario has filed for bankruptcy and Dodick Landau Inc. has been appointed as Trustee. Started over 60 years ago, the company was a trailblazer in the discount toy industry. Samko & Miko was known for selling top brand children's toys and books at unbeatable prices. Their seasonal warehouse sales and travelling pop up stores have been a staple in the Canadian toy market for six decades.

After facing a changing and challenging retail landscape the company filed for bankruptcy. Danbury Global Ltd. & A.D. Hennick & Associates Inc. will be liquidating their remaining inventory through an online auction that opens to the public tomorrow!

"There is over $850,000 at retail of brand-new toys, games and books to be sold in one day" said Jon Ordon, CEO of Danbury Global.

The online auction will run from May 16th to May 23rd and includes a massive selection of outdoor activity toys, baby & toddler products, actions figures, animals, trucks, blocks, dolls, arts & crafts, boards games, books and so much more from all the top brands, including: Mattel, Hasbro, Fisher-Price, Crayola, Barbie, Disney, Little Tykes, and more

"With well over 40,000 toys and 20,000 books, this is a great opportunity to stock up with gifts for your kids, or to buy items for resale" Alex Hennick, President of A.D. Hennick & Associates added.

Everything is being sold without reserves at the auction, so the highest bidders will take all.

Additional information can be found at: https://danburyglobal.com/samko-toy-warehouse/

About Danbury Global Ltd.

Danbury Global is a hands-on provider of asset monetization solutions focused on the disposition of retail and wholesale inventories, as well as industrial machinery and equipment. Danbury's services include, but are not limited to, retail store closings, orderly liquidations of wholesale inventories, and onsite and online public auctions.

About A.D. Hennick & Associates Inc.

A.D. Hennick & Associates works together with Manufacturers, Distributors, Landlords and Bankruptcy Trustees to provide liquidation solutions for excess inventory, cancelled orders, and distressed assets. With a reputation for honesty, integrity, and fairness, we work with a wide variety of industries to quickly maximize value for liquidated stock while protecting brand images.

