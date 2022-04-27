AFROPOLITAN CANADA CELEBRATES BLACK WOMEN AND WOMEN OF COLOUR AT THE 5TH ANNUAL WOMEN OF DIVERSITY AWARDS AND SUMMIT

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Afropolitan Canada is pleased to celebrate the accomplishments of Black women and women of colour in Canada at the 2022 Women of Diversity Summit and Awards presented for a second year in a row by Air Canada. Over 200 women from all over Canada will make their way to this two-fold annual event on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Toronto.

In its fifth year, and returning in person, the Women of Diversity Summit and Awards is the only national Black-women led two-fold event that honours trailblazing women who are contributing in many ways to Canada's society. The event consists of an award ceremony and a summit with this year's theme focusing on Healing and Restoration in finances, entrepreneurship and employment.

With the unwavering support of Air Canada and BDC, the event will feature a great lineup of accomplished women who will tackle topics that are often untapped by women of colour in Canada, such as financial security, scaling up businesses and finding the right paths to successful careers. Speakers include powerhouses and entrepreneurs, Tanya Sam, Vivian Kaye and Coach Kamshuka. Speaker lineup and schedule can be found here .

"We are delighted to host the fifth edition of the Women of Diversity by celebrating the accomplishments of 54 nominees from Canada. They have made significant contributions to our economy, leadership, health, education and more,'' says Kelly De Fogain-Taylor, Executive Director of Afropolitan Canada. "Our goal with this event is to build tables for underrepresented women who are often excluded from other tables and to provide them with the tools to continue to succeed and celebrate their wins. When one of us wins, we all win.''

"Building an inclusive, thriving economy requires that everyone is given the opportunity to reach their full potential. Afropolitan Canada is helping to address key barriers that hold women of diversity back by connecting, inspiring, and celebrating them. We are proud to be a sponsor to help recognize these trailblazing women in Canada, plus share our expertise and resources to help all diverse women succeed,'' Laura Didyk, Vice President, Client Diversity, BDC

Afropolitan Canada is a bilingual organization that uses its platform and expertise to support people of the African and Caribbean diaspora in developing and implementing professional and entrepreneurial skills.

