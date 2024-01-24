CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- African Mining Indaba 2024 will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 5-8 February. With the theme "Globalized SANY, Digitalized SANY, Decarbonized SANY, Localized SANY", SANY will be on site at stand L41 to discuss its latest technology and targeted sustainable mining solutions with customers.

African Mining Indaba 2024 SANY’s 22nd Year Serving the Passionate Land

"We are excited to present our mining solutions to professionals who gather from across the world to attend a single event. The event allows us to interact with customers, all of whom have the same passion: mining interests in Africa," said Samuel Zhang, Country General Manager of SANY Int'l South Africa. The Chinese and South African executive team will be onsite throughout the event to interact with attendees.

A Brand-new Distribution Center for Better Service

Since SANY's first equipment landed in Morocco in 2002, SANY has been serving Africa for 22 years. In 2006, SANY's South Africa team set up a head office in Boksburg, and then, expanded its branches to Middelburg, Rustenburg, and Richards Bay in the following years. To ensure the timely delivery of spare parts and offer better services, SANY launched a state-of-the-art parts distribution center in Olifantsfontein, Midrand last November. The 20,000m2 distribution center will largely shorten the delivery cycle, meet the diverse needs of customers, and enlarge its spare parts inventory from approximately R170 million to R270 million.

SANY has a comprehensive pool of service providers for logistics and distribution coordination across the SADC region, with a logistics team responsible for timely order picking and shipping, as per customers' requirements. As a result, SANY in the region boasts fast delivery turnaround with the spare parts availability exceeding 90% and the picking rate steadying at 100%. The availability of spares impacts positively on customer care and service, especially in reducing downtime.

On November 15th, 2023, the SANY South Africa headquarters base broke ground in Johannesburg. After completion, the base will be a regional manufacturing center, logistics hub, and talent pool with an annual production capacity of over 3,000 machines.

In a world tussling with climate change, decarbonization actions play a vital role in reducing emissions. SANY's South Africa team will discuss low-carbon solutions with customers on-site, highlighting the company's determination to build a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable world.

