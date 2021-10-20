African-Canadian Students Receive Prestigious BBPA National Scholarships

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The BBPA National Scholarship Program announced 70 African Canadians from across Canada who will receive the 2021 BBPA National Scholarships, which provide financial assistance to Canadian students of African descent currently enrolled in post-secondary programs. Recipients were selected based on academic excellence, a demonstrated financial need, and recognized contributions to their communities.

The BBPA National Scholarship Fund will host the 2021 BBPA National Scholarships presentation ceremony on Thursday, October 21, 2021, using an online virtual format to ensure the health and safety of attendees during the ongoing pandemic. The Canadian Minster of Education will attend the event to celebrate the scholarship recipients.



"We are incredibly proud of our recipients this year and look forward to celebrating them at the awards ceremony later this month," said BBPA President Nadine Spencer shared. "The BBPA exists to serve Black businesses and entrepreneurs, and it is exciting for us to see this young, talented crop of aspiring businesspeople. We believe that they represent the future of our country and that they will play a major role in helping the economy recover after the debilitating events of the past year and a half. Having spent time with these young people and seen first- hand their passion, dedication, and abilities, I am confident that the future of the business community is in good hands."

For the first time this year, the BBPA National Scholarship Fund will feature automotive scholarships supported by Toyota Canada Foundation. This new award expands the reach of the scholarship program and will help raise awareness about this promising field of work for Black professionals.

"This is an extremely exciting time for the BBPA," says Scholarship Chair Ed Delsol. "As the economy continues to strengthen and new opportunities present themselves, the BBPA National Scholarship Fund is also expanding to make sure that young Black professionals can avail themselves of these opportunities and pursue career paths that leverage their skills and passions. As young people discover business opportunities that match with their natural interests and abilities, they will find new ways to thrive and succeed."

The Black Business and Professional Association established the BBPA National Scholarship Fund, formerly entitled "the BBPA Harry Jerome Scholarship Fund," in 1986. The BBPA National Scholarships are made possible through the contribution of generous sponsors and donors. Since the scholarship fund began, more than a thousand post-secondary students from Canada's Black community have been awarded scholarships.

Donors to the BBPA National Scholarship Program include:

Christina Julian Ross Scholarship

Canadian Public Relations Society

Connor, Clark and Lunn

Denham Jolly Foundation

Flanagan Foundation

Ned & Myrna Blair

The Medina Morrisey Foundation

The Minerva Scholarship, Dr. Rossi

The Dentons Canada Scholarship Ontario Ministry of Education

Ontario Power Generation

Ojo, Andrew & Remi Shaker Hill Foundation

PepsiCo

TD Bank

Toyota Canada Foundation

The 2021 BBPA National Scholarships recipients are:

Aidan Chin

Aisling Martins-Ezeifeaku

Alain Humura

Amanda Owusu

Amani Hitimana

Amara Phillips

Anne Moreau

Beraki Abraha

Brandon Pierre

Bunisha Samuels

Carmynn Skalnik

Chinonso Ekeanyanwu

Cornelius Owusu

Daeja Sutherland

Dana Pitcher

Dejano Duncan

Destiny Pfeiffer-Faulk

Eboni Branch

Emmanuel Adegboyega

Gabrielle Dume

Giavanna Clarke-Jolly

Glory Kabarungyi Mulera

Haneef Amusat

Hanna Warsame Hephzibah Ali

Hilda-Matilda Idegwu

Husoni Raymond

Ilhan Yusuf

Janyah Brown

Jedi Amoako

Jessica Agbolade

Joseph Oladimeji

Joshua Campbell

Julianah Oguntala

Justin Joseph

Kwasi Adu-Poku

Lathania Lewis

Leonardo Moodley

Lucas McDonald

Miles Leslie

Miracle Anderson

Mudiwa Mawoka

Na'Shantea Miller

Naa-Adjoa Taylor

Nicole Franklin

Nicole Mfoafo-M'Carthy

Oluwatobi Falana

Omar Hassan Praise Erianamie

Rahma Osman

Rotimi Fadiya

Rudolph Damas

Salem Aaron

Shadae Daniels

Shade Edwards

Shantel Watson

Sidney Idemudia

Soliyana Yared

Stacey Newman

Stephanie Henry

Sydney Hussett

Taejah Noble

Thador Tekhli

Trynton Fisher

Tyler Stone

Venassa Baptiste

Victoria Byrne

Vincent Bisasor

Yasmin Dini

Zanira Ali

Zachary Brown

About the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA):

Founded in 1983, the BBPA is a charitable organization whose mission is to advance Canada's Black community by facilitating the delivery of programs that support business and professional excellence, higher education, and economic development. Along with the BBPA National Scholarships, the BBPA presents the Annual Harry Jerome Awards, the National Black Business Convention (NBBPC), and workshops and programs at the BBPA Centre of Excellence.

