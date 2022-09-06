AFRICA OIL TO PRESENT AT TOWN HALL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("AOI", "Africa Oil" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it will host a physical and virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 17:30 CEST (11:30 EDT). View PDF version

Mr. Keith Hill, President and CEO, will present an update on the Company's operations and take part in a Q&A session with investors. The physical townhall meeting will take place in New York meeting room at Grand Hotel, Södra Blasieholmshamnen 8, Stockholm. Please register your attendance by sending an email to [email protected].

To join the event virtually please use the following link to register:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yHVN4p0PQHqSD7Wj3kVSCQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

This information is information that Africa Oil Corp. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below on September 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

SOURCE Africa Oil Corp.

For further information: Shahin Amini, IR and Commercial Manager, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 8017 1511; Sophia Shane, Corporate Development, [email protected], T: +1 (604) 806-3575