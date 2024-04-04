AFRICA OIL TO PRESENT AT TOWN HALL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host a physical town hall meeting in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday April 17, 2024, at 17:00 CEST (11:00 EDT). This event will be live streamed. View PDF version

Roger Tucker, President and CEO, Pascal Nicodeme, CFO, and Oliver Quinn, CCO, will present an update on the Company's activities and take part in a Q&A session with investors. The physical meeting will take place at: Aulan (Floor 6), Vasagatan 28, 111 20 Stockholm.

Those shareholders wishing to join the event are requested to register their names, and state whether they wish to attend in person or join the webcast, by sending an email no later than Monday April 15 to: [email protected].

The webcast details will be emailed to the registered webcast attendees prior to the event.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in west and south of Africa, as well as Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward looking statements") relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable reserves and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements and reflect conclusions that are based on certain assumptions that the reserves and resources can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect, "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, ongoing uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

