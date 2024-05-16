VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", "AOC" or the "Company") will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 09:00 (PDT) / 12:00 (EDT) / 18:00 (CEST) at Bennett Jones LLP Fraser Boardroom, Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Suite 2500, Vancouver V6C 2X8. View PDF

View PDF AFRICA OIL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS (CNW Group/Africa Oil Corp.)

Following conclusion of the formal business of the Annual General Meeting, Executive Management and Chairman of the Board are available to answer shareholders' questions. Shareholders that are unable to attend in person can follow the meeting via webcast or conference call facility on the details shown below. Please note that shareholders joining remotely are unable to vote during the meeting using the webcast and conference call facility.

Shareholders can submit written question using the webcast facility or ask questions using the conference call facility. Those shareholders wishing to ask a question using the telephone facility are requested to send an email to [email protected] and register their name and email address prior to the meeting.

Participants should use the following link to register for the live webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vmuimsbi

Participants can join via telephone with the instructions available on the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI788a546a29ba461599bcb2f44bd7a5c9

Click on the call link and complete the online registration form. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. Select a method for joining the call;

i. Dial-In: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone.

ii. Call Me: Enter your phone number and click "Call Me" for an immediate callback from the system. The call will come from a US number.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria, an interest in the Venus light oil and associated gas discovery, offshore Namibia, and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in west and south of Africa, as well as Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

SOURCE Africa Oil Corp.

For further information: Shahin Amini, Head of Investor Relations and Communications, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 8017 1511