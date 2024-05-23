VANCOUVER, BC, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. View PDF version

A total of 178,685,740 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 39.16% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company as at Record Date April 15, 2024. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business as follows:

View PDF AFRICA OIL ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS (CNW Group/Africa Oil Corp.)

Election of Directors % For % Withheld Andrew Bartlett 98.51 1.49 John Craig 97.30 2.70 Michael Ebsary 99.66 0.34 Gary Guidry 99.44 0.56 Keith Hill 94.94 5.06 Erin Johnston 99.10 0.90 Roger Tucker 99.70 0.30 Kimberley Wood 91.94 8.06





Appointment of Auditors % For % Withheld PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 96.45 3.55







% For % Against Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation 96.49 3.51

All eight directors will serve on the Company's Board until the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Detailed voting results for the 2024 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria, an interest in the Venus light oil and associated gas discovery, offshore Namibia, and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in west and south of Africa, as well as Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

Additional Information

This information is information that Africa Oil is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 05:30 p.m. EDT on May 23, 2024.

SOURCE Africa Oil Corp.

For further information: Shahin Amini, Head of Investor Relations and Communications, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 8017 1511