Africa Oil 2019 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results

2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

(Thousands United States Dollars, except Per Share and Share Amounts)





June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018



















Cash and cash equivalents 341,331 370,337





Total assets 944,298 953,911





Total liabilities 31,496 31,831





Total equity attributable to common shareholders 912,802 922,080





Working capital 312,422 340,745





















Three months Three months Six months Six months

ended June 30, ended June 30, ended June 30, ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018









Operating expenses 11,755 48,417 14,630 50,992 Net loss 9,463 46,844 9,974 48,170 Net loss per share (basic and diluted) 0.02 0.10 0.02 0.10 Weighted average number of shares outstanding







(basic and diluted) ('000s) 471,214 470,568 470,936 465,482 Number of shares outstanding ('000s) 471,214 470,568 471,214 470,568



















Cash flows provide by (used in) operations 240 (168) 1,067 (526)









Cash flows provide by (used in) investing (14,107) (9,146) (29,339) (21,603)









Cash flows provide by (used in) financing (39) - (734) (568)









Total change in cash and cash equivalents (13,899) (9,329) (29,006) (22,713)



















Change in share capital - - 824 14,333









Change in contributed surplus 372 281 (128) 482









Change in deficit (9,463) (46,844) (9,974) (48,170)









Total change in equity (9,091) (46,563) (9,278) (33,355)













The financial information in this table was selected from the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The Company's consolidated financial statements, notes to the financial statements, management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, and the 2018 Annual Information Form have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are available on the Company's website (www.africaoilcorp.com).

FINANCIAL POSITION AND EARNINGS

The Company ended the second quarter of 2019 with cash of $341.3 million and working capital of $312.4 million in comparison to cash of $370.3 million and working capital of $340.7 million at the end of 2018. Africa Oil is debt free. Investments in intangible exploration expenditures of $4.8 million and $17.9 million were incurred during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 respectively ($10.3 million and $21.3 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 respectively). These expenditures relate primarily to the Company's share of appraisal stage projects (Blocks 10BB and 13T – Kenya) and include expenditures related to the following activities: geological and geophysical studies, development studies (including upstream and midstream FEEDs, land acquisition, ESIAs, water acquisition and subsurface reservoir studies) and general and administrative costs incurred in relation the Company's Production Sharing Agreements. An additional $6.3 million investment was made in Impact during the first quarter of 2019 and an additional $5.0 million investment was made in Eco during the second quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses decreased $36.7 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 and $36.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019 in comparison to the first half of 2018. The Company recognized a $44.7 million impairment of intangible exploration assets during the three months ended June 30, 2018 relating to the relinquishment of Block 9 in Kenya. The share of loss from equity investments increased $8.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. This was driven by a $7.4 million loss recorded during the quarter on the Impact investment, where a provision was made for certain Gabon property impairments. Impact continues to hold a broad portfolio of high impact exploration and appraisal opportunities.

CORPORATE UPDATE

Mr. Bryan Benitz is stepping down from the Board of Directors after 10 years of service. The Company is grateful for Mr. Benitz's service and contribution to the Board. He has been an excellent advisor to the Board and will act as a consultant to the Company for the balance of the year.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Erin Johnston to the Board of Directors. Ms. Johnston serves as Managing Director of Lundin Foundation, a Canadian not-for profit organization that develops market-based programs to maximize benefits to communities surrounding resource operations. In her role as Managing Director, she advises on Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) issues to reduce non-technical risks of resource development projects, and engages with stakeholders on ESG issues, including host governments and local communities.

Ms. Johnston brings over 15 years of experience in the private sector leading capacity building and resource governance projects in Latin America, Asia and Africa. She was the former Director of Training Investment responsible for British Columbia's annual investment in education and skills training. She has a Masters of Arts in International Leadership from Simon Fraser University and an Executive Leadership Certificate from the UBC Sauder School of Business.

About Africa oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with assets in Kenya and has signed an agreement to acquire an interest in a producing asset in deepwater Nigeria. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

Additional Information

This information is information that Africa Oil Corp. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below on August 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

