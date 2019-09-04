Africa Energy to Present at Pareto Securities Oil & Offshore Conference
Sep 04, 2019, 01:00 ET
VANCOUVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSX Venture: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company"), an oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia, announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Garrett Soden, will be presenting at the Pareto Securities Oil & Offshore investor conference in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 5:00pm Central European Summer Time. PDF Version.
A copy of the presentation will be available on Africa Energy's website below.
About Africa Energy Corp.
Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.
Important information
The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on September 4, 2019 at 1:00 a.m. Toronto Time
The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Stockholm is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 5000, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.
SOURCE Africa Energy Corp.
For further information: Sophia Shane, Investor Relations, Canada, +1 (604) 689-7842; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, +46 701 112 615, info@africaenergycorp.com, www.africaenergycorp.com
