Africa Energy to Present at Africa E&P Summit

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSXV: AFE) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company") announces that the Company's Principal Geophysicist, Tobias Tonsing, will be presenting at Frontier's Africa E&P Summit during Session 4, which is scheduled for Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 16:15 British Summer Time (BST).

The title of the presentation is, "Near-Term, High-Impact E&P Activities Offshore South Africa." A copy of the presentation will be available on Africa Energy's website below.