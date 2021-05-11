Africa Energy's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on June 10, 2021

The Company is required to hold the Meeting in person. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to mitigate risk to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders and employees, the Company requests that shareholders not attend the Meeting in person. The Company encourages shareholders to instead vote their shares in advance of the Meeting. If any shareholder does wish to attend the Meeting in person, please contact (604) 689-7842 or [email protected] in order for arrangements to be made that comply with all recommendations, regulations and orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Your participation as a shareholder is important to us. We encourage you to exercise your right to vote by telephone, mail or over the internet before 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on June 8, 2021.

The record date for the Annual General and Special Meeting was May 6, 2021. The Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular and related meeting materials are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.africaenergycorp.com.

Holders of Euroclear Sweden Registered Shares

The information set forth below is of significance to shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a VIF by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). Additional copies of the VIF, together with the Company's Management Information Circular, can also be obtained from Computershare Sweden and are available on the Company's website (www.africaenergycorp.com). The VIF cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the VIF must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines described in the instructions provided with the VIF.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Important information

This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on May 11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Stockholm is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 5000, [email protected].

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Jeromie Kufflick, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (604) 689-7842; Sophia Shane, Corporate Development, Canada, +1 (604) 689-7842; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, +46 701 112 615, [email protected], www.africaenergycorp.com

