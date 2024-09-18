Africa Energy Appoints New Certified Advisor in Stockholm

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSXV: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company") has engaged Bergs Securities AB as its certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, replacing Aktieinvest FK AB. View PDF version

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company focused on South Africa. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC").

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on September 18, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Bergs Securities AB, +46 739 4962 50, [email protected].

