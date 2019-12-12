AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde on Resignation of Andrew Scheer as Conservative Party Leader

OTTAWA, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde issued the following statement today on the announcement by Andrew Scheer, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and Member of Parliament for Regina-Qu'Appelle, that he is resigning as leader of the Conservative Party:

"I have known Andrew Scheer for many years and have noted many times that my First Nation, Little Black Bear, is in the riding he represents. I acknowledge his service over these many years. I know that public service is demanding work that takes diligence and dedication, and all who serve deserve respect for their commitment.

As Conservative leader, Andrew Scheer appeared twice at our AFN Assemblies, the first Conservative Party leader to do so. Our dialogue was always based on principle and our views of what was in the best interests of the country.

I look forward to working with Andrew Scheer and his successor. I wish Andrew Scheer well in the next chapter of his journey."

Andrew Scheer served as the Conservative Member of Parliament for the riding of Regina-Qu'Appelle since 2004 and as Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and Leader of the Official Opposition since 2017.

