Affordable Bar Prep Inc. Makes $100,000 Legacy Gift to Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Foundation

TORONTO, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Affordable Bar Prep Inc. is proud to announce a legacy gift of $100,000 to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Foundation. This donation, through a gift of life insurance, will support CAMH's efforts to improve the lives of people affected by mental health and addiction challenges.

"We are thrilled to support the important work of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health," said Parish Bhumgara, Founder of Affordable Bar Prep. "Mental health and addiction are critical issues that affect far too many people, and especially those in the legal profession. We value giving back to the community and to help make a difference in the lives of people experiencing challenges with mental health."

"When we first launched Affordable Bar Prep last year, we pledged to donate 10% of all sales to registered charities involved in the mental health space," Bhumgara added. "We took what would have been approximately a $2,000 donation and turned it into a $100,000 legacy gift by purchasing a life insurance policy on my life," Bhumgara explained.

CAMH Foundation is the charitable arm of Canada's leading mental health hospital, raising funds to support leading-edge research, care and education at CAMH. The legacy gift from Affordable Bar Prep Inc. will help to fund CAMH's innovative programs and services, which include early intervention, community-based support, and research initiatives.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation from Affordable Bar Prep," said Deborah Gillis, President & CEO of CAMH Foundation. "This gift will make a significant impact on the lives of those affected by mental health and addiction challenges, and we are deeply appreciative of the support."

About Affordable Bar Prep Inc.

Affordable Bar Prep Inc. is a leading provider of online bar exam preparation services in Ontario. The company's mission is to make Ontario bar exam preparation more accessible and affordable for all.

www.affordablebarprep.com

About Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Foundation

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is Canada's largest mental health and addiction teaching hospital. CAMH is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto, and is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre.

www.camh.ca

SOURCE Affordable Bar Prep Inc.

For further information: Parish Bhumgara, Founder, Affordable Bar Prep Inc., [email protected]; Sarah Zachariah, Senior Manager, Legacy Philanthropy, CAMH Foundation, [email protected]