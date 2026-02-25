OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has released its new Housing Affordability Composite Index (HACI), showing that while affordability pressures have eased at the national level since 2023, they remain near historic highs in several major centres. This includes Ottawa, Montréal and Halifax, further reinforcing that Canada's housing affordability challenges extend well beyond Toronto and Vancouver.

CMHC's HACI adds to previous housing affordability indexes, many of which focus on a single indicator or solely on homeownership, overlooking rental housing and the potential interactions between the rental and homeownership markets. Combined with CMHC's market intelligence, the index provides a fuller picture of affordability, with insights into whether incomes are keeping pace with housing costs, if there is enough supply to meet demand, and whether households have income left over after paying for the essentials.

The HACI provides additional insight into how housing affordability is shaped across Canada, helping identify where pressures are strongest and what housing is needed.

"Affordability started recovering slightly since 2023, when it reached historical lows. For homeownership, we observed improved affordability, while for renters we saw stabilization over the last two years," said Mathieu Laberge, Chief Economist and Senior Vice-President Housing Insights. "Even with these improvements, we cannot overlook how much housing affordability has eroded in recent years, especially in Ottawa, Montréal and Halifax, clearly demonstrating that Canada's housing affordability crisis is no longer limited to Toronto and Vancouver."

The index analyzes housing affordability trends for seven major centres: Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, and Halifax, and will be updated regularly

Read the full article on CMHC's website: Beyond Toronto and Vancouver: Affordability challenges spread across Canadian cities.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

