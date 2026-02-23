DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Québec, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés, the City of Drummondville and Innov Habitat Drummond, today held the official opening of a 100-unit affordable housing project for independent seniors. The new living environment is nearly full, and residents have been moving in over the past few weeks.

Located at 795 boulevard des Pins, the residence is a product of the first phase of a project by Mission Unitaînés. The goal was originally to add 1,100 affordable housing units to Quebec's housing stock within two years by building 11 residences, each with 100 units, in 11 different cities. A second phase, announced in August 2025, brought the total number of new housing units to be built over the two-year period to 1,700 in 17 cities.

Government investments related to the partnership with Mission Unitaînés total $370.1 million. They stem from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The City of Drummondville, for its part, donated the land, provided certain tax breaks and covered the utility connection costs. A philanthropic donation of $500,000 from Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, rounded out the financial package.

The official opening was attended by Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the federal Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières; Sébastien Schneeberger, Member of the National Assembly for Drummond–Bois-Francs; Sarah Saint-Cyr Lanoie, Deputy Mayor of Drummondville; Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés; and Sébastien Brière, Executive Director of Innov Habitat Drummond.

Quotes:

"Our government is delivering more social and affordable housing than ever, in all regions of Quebec. The agreement with Mission Unitaînés is a formula that yields concrete results. These are new quality living environments that are a great place to live, delivered on budget and on schedule. The official opening of the Drummondville building is further proof of this! Congratulations to all the partners!"

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"As the Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region, I'm delighted to see this important project come to fruition in Drummondville. Our government is taking action to accelerate the construction of quality, affordable housing tailored to the needs of those who helped build Quebec as it is today. The Mission Unitaînés project is fully in line with this commitment to provide our seniors with modern, safe and dignified living environments."

Donald Martel, Quebec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region and Member of the National Assembly for Nicolet-Bécancour

"I'm proud of our government's contribution to this project. The residential building officially opened today will make a real difference for seniors in Drummondville. Every project like this draws us closer to the country we want to build--communities where everyone has access to a safe and affordable place to call home."

Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the federal Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières

"The official opening of this building marks an important step forward for Drummondville's seniors. We are proud to provide our community with a safe and affordable living environment tailored to those who helped build Drummondville."

Sébastien Schneeberger, Member of the National Assembly for Drummond–Bois-Francs

"Thanks to this joint effort bringing together the Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada, the City of Drummondville, and organizations with the knowledge and capacity to deliver buildings quickly, the people of Drummondville now have 100 new affordable housing units. I congratulate all those who contributed to this effort: when we work as a team, society as a whole benefits!"

André Lamontagne, Member of the National Assembly for Johnson

"Beyond the numbers, there are 100 life stories beginning here. This project demonstrates that when the City acts with determination and works closely with its partners, it is possible to offer our seniors a living environment that is affordable, welcoming, and well integrated into our community."

Cathy Bernier, City Councilor for the City of Drummondville and City Council Delegate for Housing

"We are particularly grateful for the opportunity this provides our community. This building is much more than just a place to live; it is a promise of safety, well-being and dignity for our seniors who live on modest incomes. We are proud to be part of this success story and delighted to welcome the first residents to their new living environment."

Sébastien Brière, Executive Director, Innov Habitat Drummond

"It is with immense pride that today, through this opening, we are fulfilling the mission we set out on less than two years ago to provide quality, safe and affordable housing for the least affluent seniors in our society. We are very proud to bring this vision to life and to know that seniors have begun moving into this building that we built together. An effective partnership between the City, the governments and our team enabled us to complete the project in record time and at record-low cost."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

Highlights:

Virtual tour of a Mission Unitaînés building designed by Yelle Maillé et associés architectes.

The newly opened residence in Drummondville includes 100 adaptable housing units for people with reduced mobility. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers, an emergency generator and a scooter parking area, it also includes a multi-purpose air-conditioned common room, an outdoor patio and landscaping to foster socialization among residents.

