PORT-CARTIER, QC, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Between April 12 and 15, 2026, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, contraband and unauthorized items were seized at Port-Cartier Institution, a maximum security federal institution.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included methamphetamine, cannabis concentrate, tobacco, nicotine patches, rolling papers, USB keys and a cell phone with accessories. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $202,480.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

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SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada

Media Relation, Quebec Region, [email protected]