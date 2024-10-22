AffinitiQuest selected to provide Government of Canada with a White-Label Digital Credential Orchestration Platform

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - AffinitiQuest, a leader in Digital Credentials technology, is pleased to announce its selection by the Canadian Government to deliver a white-label version of its Digital Credential Orchestration Platform to the Canadian Digital Service (CDS) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC). The service will be available for use by all federal government departments across Canada and supports the Government of Canada's vision for service delivery excellence and digital transformation, as outlined in the Prime Minister's mandate to drive digitalization across public services. This award marks the culmination of AffinitiQuest's strategic collaboration with the Government of Canada since 2021 through the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) Testing Stream and Pathway to Commercialization programs.

The AffinitiQuest platform will enable federal departments to issue, manage, and verify Digital Credentials that streamline access to services, and provide a secure and privacy-preserving digital framework. As government services increasingly shift online, Digital Credentials play a pivotal role in simplifying the way Canadians interact with government, from accessing benefits and services, while ensuring the highest standards of privacy, security, and interoperability.

"This agreement represents a major milestone in the mission to transform Citizen Services using digital trust technologies," said Ron Mac Donell, CEO of AffinitiQuest. "The federal government's commitment to service delivery excellence and digitalization aligns perfectly with our platform's capabilities. We're proud to support the government in delivering secure, efficient, and user-centric digital services to Canadians."

Leveraging global standards including ISO mDocs and W3C Verifiable Credentials, the AffinitiQuest platform brings cutting-edge privacy protection and interoperability. ISO mDocs enable secure, verifiable digital documents on mobile devices, while W3C Verifiable Credentials provide a decentralized framework for issuing and verifying Digital Credentials. Both standards play a crucial role in protecting user privacy and allow individuals to control the sharing of personal information. These technologies enable authenticated, tamper-proof verification while prioritizing user consent and data security to align with global best practices for digital trust and privacy.

About AffinitiQuest

AffinitiQuest, an Ottawa based software company, delivers a comprehensive platform that enables Issuance and Verification of high assurance Digital Credentials prioritizing the accessibility, inclusivity, interoperability, user experience, privacy and security. AffinitiQuest's turnkey approach accelerates the implementation of digital business transformations by streamlining internal workflows and automating multi-party business processes.

