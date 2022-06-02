Aetonix Systems completes SOC2 Type 2 audit affirming its commitment to security and compliance

OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Aetonix Systems, the leading platform for virtual care and remote patient management, announced today that it has completed its SOC2 Type 2 audit of the aTouchAway™ System. SOC2 Type 2 indicates confidence from auditors that controls are being applied consistently and on an ongoing basis to all aspects of its business with a commitment to maintaining stringent and effective operation controls and processes for the security of its customer services and systems. The independent audit of Aetonix Systems was conducted by Richter LLP, one of the largest and most recognized independent consulting firms in Canada.

"Ensuring data security and confidentiality for our clients is of highest priority" said Michel Paquet, CEO at Aetonix Systems. "With our SOC2 Type 2 certification, we can continue to demonstrate to our customers our commitment to the highest level of security practices, often surpassing the exacting standards of the various national hospital and healthcare organizations we serve."

SOC2 Type 2 audit consists of a rigorous examination by an independent accounting and auditing firm of the Aetonix Systems internal control policies, practices, procedures, and operations over a period of time.

"At Aetonix Systems, we work with many of the world's leading healthcare providers to enable virtual care and remote patient management, an area that continues to accelerate following the pandemic. Data security and confidentiality has always underpinned everything we do and attaining SOC2 Type 2 certification formally recognizes this achievement," said Michel Paquet.

About Aetonix:

Aetonix is changing lives daily with its virtual care platform, aTouchAway®, which provides telehealth, care pathways and remote patient management to optimize connected health. Its face-to-face communication platform is revolutionizing the way families, healthcare professionals and patients receive care. Over 250 hospitals and tens of thousands of patients use Aetonix globally.

