Aethon Minerals Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting and Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Aethon Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: AET), ("Aethon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual and special meeting of the Company's shareholders held today (the "Meeting"), the shareholders elected Sam Leung, Michael Atkinson, Flora Wood, and Jens Mayer as directors of the Company to hold office until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

In addition, Grant Thornton LLP was appointed as auditors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed, and the shareholders authorized the directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration. In accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company's shareholders also adopted and ratified the "rolling" stock option plan of the Company.

The Company also wishes to announce the granting of incentive stock options to certain directors and officers to purchase up to 160,500 common shares under its stock option plan. The options were granted effective today, will expire on June 24, 2024 and vest over a three year period. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.51 per common share.

About Aethon Minerals

Aethon Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value. Aethon has a large prospective land position consisting of over 100,000 hectares along prolific mining belts located in the Antofagasta and Maricunga regions of northern Chile. Aethon believes it is uniquely positioned for growth and is actively pursuing selective exploration-stage growth opportunities. Aethon is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "AET".

Cautionary Statements: This news release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Statements or information in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is given, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators which filings are available at www.sedar.com. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Aethon Minerals

For further information: please visit the Aethon Minerals website at www.aethonminerals.com or contact: John Miniotis, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Aethon Minerals Corp., jminiotis@aethonminerals.com, Tel: 416-306-8334