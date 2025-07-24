AESTURA, Korea's #1 Dermatologist-Recommended Dermocosmetic Brand for Sensitive Skin Launches Exclusively at Sephora Canada

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- AESTURA, Korea's #1 dermatologist-recommended dermocosmetic brand for sensitive skin[1] breaks new ground in the Canadian skincare market with its exclusive launch at all Sephora Canada locations and on Sephora.com . This strategic partnership with Sephora answers the growing demand for advanced, science-backed solutions in the dermatologist skincare category.

AESTURA's ATOBARRIER365 Hydro Soothing Cream, Cream and Lotion

AESTURA is more than just a skincare brand—it is the culmination of over 40 years of scientific research and dermatological expertise. AESTURA's specialized sensitive skin solutions are trusted by dermatologists at Korea's leading medical institutions. The brand has been ranked as the No. 1 dermocosmetic brand sold in skin clinics for 9 consecutive years[2], and has widespread distribution, reaching 100% of tertiary general hospitals in South Korea.[3] It has also been awarded the title of Best-Selling Dermocosmetic Facial Care Brand in South Korea.[4] Through AESTURA's Derma-Science Advisory Board in the US, the brand works closely and continuously with dermatologists to ensure that every formula is backed by the latest dermatological science.

"We are thrilled to introduce Aestura to our Canadian beauty community," said Jane Nugent, SVP Merchandising, Sephora Canada. "With roots in advanced Korean dermatological science and a commitment to skin barrier health, Aestura delivers exactly what today's skincare-savvy client is looking for: efficacy, innovation, and gentle formulations. We are proud to be the brand's exclusive launch partner as we continue to bring globally loved Korean skincare brands to our shelves."

At the heart of AESTURA's breakthrough skincare is the proprietary technology behind the bestselling ATOBARRIER365 Cream, which features one million capsules packed with barrier-boosting ceramides in every tube.[5] These capsules stay on the skin for up to 18 hours[6], delivering maximum hydration while strengthening, repairing, and protecting the moisture barrier which can be weakened in sensitive skin.

"Sensitive skin often struggles with compromised skin barrier, making it more susceptible to dryness and irritation," says Dr. Richard D. Granstein, an academic dermatologist and Chair of AESTURA's Derma-Science Advisory Board. Additionally, according to Dr. Y. Claire Chang, board-certified dermatologist at UnionDerm in New York City and clinical instructor at Mount Sinai Hospital, "For those with sensitive skin, ceramides are crucial. It's not just about any ceramides, though. Sensitive skin benefits most from specific ceramides that mimic those naturally found in the skin. AESTURA's innovative capsule technology, used in the ATOBARRIER365 Cream, encapsulates these barrier-boosting ceramides, allowing for deep absorption to help rebuild and strengthen the skin's natural barrier. Results reported from a clinical trial of the ATOBARRIER365 Cream demonstrated significantly enhanced skin hydration and improved barrier function."

The ATOBARRIER365 Cream has become a viral sensation in Korea, with one cream sold every 7 seconds[7] due to its proven ability to strengthen, protect and hydrate the skin. The cream provides immediate and up to 120 hours of lasting hydration after one application.[8]

Formulated for daily use, the rest of the ATOBARRIER365 collection provides a complete routine for sensitive skin. The collection includes the Foaming Cleanser, Hydro Essence, Hydro Cera-HA Serum, Face Lotion (a 2024 Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner), Hydro Soothing Cream, Cream Mist and Body Lotion.



Each product in the collection is formulated to address specific skin concerns like dryness, irritation, and barrier damage while enhancing overall skin health. With the Mini Best Sellers Kit, exclusive to Sephora, consumers can discover ATOBARRIER365 with trial sizes of the Cleanser, Serum, and Cream.

"Bringing AESTURA to Canada is an exciting milestone for us," said Giovanni Dimas, Senior Brand Manager at AESTURA. "Our heritage is deeply rooted in Korean dermatological science, and for years our formulas have been trusted by skin experts and sensitive-skin users alike. Partnering with Sephora allows us to share our clinically backed, innovative skincare solutions with a new community that values both performance and care."

Aestura was pleased to present at the Canadian Dermatology Association's 2025 Centennial Conference in Halifax, featuring a keynote by Dr. Sandy Skotnicki, a respected dermatologist and member of the Canadian Medical Association, the Canadian Dermatology Association, the American Academy of Dermatology, and the American Contact Dermatitis Society. Dr. Skotnicki discussed Aestura's cutting-edge technology and its pharmaceutical heritage, where dermatology meets beauty. She also expressed her enthusiasm for the availability of Korea's #1 dermatologist-recommended dermocosmetic brand for sensitive skin[1] at Sephora Canada. Canadian consumers can now easily access a skincare brand that is recommended by dermatologist in Korea.

Starting August 2025, the ATOBARRIER365 Collection will be available exclusively at Sephora Canada stores and on Sephora.com with prices ranging from $29.00 for the Mini ATOBARRIER365 Cream, ATOBARRIER365 Foaming Cleanser and ATOBARRIER365 Cream Mist to $52 for the ATOBARRIER365 Body Lotion. For more information on AESTURA and to discover the ATOBARRIER365 collection, visit Sephora.com .

[1]Based on research conducted by Kantar with dermatologists in South Korea, 2023. [2]Korea Consumer Agency, 2016-2024, Best Brand Award of the Year in the category of cosmetic brands sold in skin clinics. [3]Distribution Partners Based on Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA) Statistical Figures [4]Euromonitor International Ltd; Beauty & Personal Care 2025ed; retail value sales, 2024 data [5]80mL/2.7 fl. oz. [6]Ex-vivo test on human skin [7]3M Units Sales: 2018.09 ~ 2024.01 cumulative unit sales

1 sold every 7 seconds : 2024.01 unit sales [8]Instrumental results, 32 women, after 1 application

About AESTURA

AESTURA is the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Brand in Korea for Sensitive Skin[1]. AESTURA combines over 40 years of dermatologist and scientific research to formulate specialized solutions for sensitive skin. Driven by our pharmaceutical heritage, AESTURA is a leader in cutting-edge skincare and cosmetic science to address the unique causes and concerns of sensitive skin, while advancing innovation to improve overall skin health.

In 2008, AESTURA launched the ATOBARRIER Cream, exclusively sold in skin clinics and hospitals. The product quickly gained recognition for its effective, science-backed formulation, earning widespread recognition from dermatologists and fostering strong consumer loyalty. In response to the rapidly growing consumer demand for wider access to its products, AESTURA expanded its distribution into health and beauty stores and reintroduced its hero product, the ATOBARRIER Cream, under a new name, ATOBARRIER365 Cream and for general sale, which quickly became a bestseller. Through our commitment to research, innovation and quality, AESTURA achieved rapid growth, solidifying its position as a leading dermocosmetic brand in South Korea.

AESTURA is dedicated to improving the skin concerns of customers with sensitive skin, while advancing innovation to improve overall skin's health. For more information, visit: https://int.aestura.com/ and @aestura_ca on social media.

[1] Based on research conducted by Kantar with dermatologists in South Korea, 2023.

SOURCE AESTURA

AESTURA Media Contact: Mary Doyle, Account Executive, Blend PR, Email: [email protected]