Aerospace Engineering Firm, Who Works With NASA, Conducts Rigorous Testing on ThermalPass Fever Detection System

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Internet of Things Inc. (TSXV: ITT) (OTC: INOTF) (FRANKFURT: 71T) ("ITT Inc." or the "Company") www.iotintl.com, a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence and industrial IoT markets, is pleased to announce that it is working with the acclaimed engineering team at Makel Engineering, Inc. to conduct rigorous testing procedures to ensure the successful launch of its fever-detection system, ThermalPass, later this month. ThermalPass accurately detects human body temperature at a distance to help mitigate the spread of the deadly coronavirus and other fever-bearing contagions.

Makel Engineering, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is a California based R and D company that specializes in the development of industrial, automotive, military, and space-grade intelligent sensors and chemical conversion systems. The company provides the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and commercial launch companies with engineering support on programs including the sensors for the life support system of the International Space Station and propellant leak detection systems for monitoring hydrogen levels.

"Engaging Makel Engineering for our final stage of QA and QC, will ensure the ThermalPass system functions flawlessly as we enter widespread sales and marketing" said Michael Lende, President and CEO of Internet of Things Inc. "We value the trust our customers are placing in us and on that basis, we requested of Makel the most intense and strenuous pressure testing they deemed suitable for this system. Makel's stamp of approval will be a distinguished endorsement of ThermalPass' successful evolution of product innovation."

Simultaneous to the Makel integrity assurance process and due to overwhelming demand, ITT Inc.'s 100% owned subsidiary AI Labs Inc., along with joint venture partner Commersive Solutions Corp, has started accepting conditional orders that will provide future customers the ability to secure allocations of ThermalPass units from the product's initial production run.

ThermalPass takes 400 temperature readings per second, detecting body temperature with accuracy of +/- 0.2°C, making it one of the most reliable and accurate fever detection devices on the market. Unlike thermal camera technologies, ThermalPass uses contactless, medical-grade, thermal sensors that rapidly scan individuals' temperatures as they pass through the device and does not infringe on a person's privacy.

ThermalPass is in discussions to be deployed at universities, business parks, hospitals, government buildings, hotels, arenas, and theme parks to name a few. A major advantage of ThermalPass is its use in high-traffic locations where people in full motion are screened without any effect on their pace of movement. The system will trigger an audio and visual signal when a specified temperature is exceeded, allowing facility staff to respond appropriately.

About Internet of Things Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ITT) (OTC: INOTF) (FRANKFURT: 71T): Internet of Things Inc. is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass™ fever detection system.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements:Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, ThermalPass achieving the commercial results anticipated by the Company, market demand for ThermalPass and other factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

