AeroPress expands its lineup with first-ever manual coffee grinder.

20 years after the debut of its iconic 3-in-1 brewer, AeroPress launches its first-ever coffee grinder, promising the same precision, versatility, portability and ease of use that the brand is known for among coffee enthusiasts across the globe

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- AeroPress, Inc., maker of the iconic coffee press with more than 75,000 five-star reviews in over 70 countries, today announced the launch of the AeroPress Manual Grinder. The introduction marks the brand's first-ever expansion beyond manual brewers into a broader portfolio of high-performance coffee gear. This pro-level, ultra-slim grinder delivers effortlessly smooth, consistent results across every brew method--from espresso and AeroPress to pour-over, moka pot and French press. No matter how you brew, it's designed to elevate your coffee ritual.

Every detail of the AeroPress Manual Grinder was engineered for precision, performance, portability and ease of use:

Features an extra-long ergonomic handle with dual bearings for effortless grinding. A slim build makes it easy to grip and perfect for large and small hands alike. Lifetime Burr Warranty: Engineered for long-term performance and precision grinding, AeroPress backs the burrs with a lifetime warranty--plus a two-year warranty on all other components upon registration.

"Throughout our 20-year history, AeroPress has been committed to delivering products that allow consumers to travel anywhere and brew better," said Gerard Meyer, CEO of AeroPress. "We've applied the same design ethos of simplicity, portability and excellence that has made our compact brewers iconic to create a manual grinder that delivers professional precision in a travel-friendly form. It sets a new category standard by solving consumer pain points others tend to ignore."

"This launch is more than a new product--it reflects AeroPress's evolution as a brand," adds David Cole, AeroPress CMO. "We worked closely with a group of baristas, competitors, and coffee professionals to validate every choice--from Italian-made burrs to 60+ precise grind settings--to ensure our promise of a high-performance and reliably versatile coffee experience. Their insights helped fine-tune each element, so it performs at the highest standards anywhere you brew."

The Manual Grinder is available at AeroPress.com and Amazon.com for $199.95 USD.

ABOUT AEROPRESS

AeroPress was invented by engineer Alan Adler, who set out to create a better way to brew a single cup of coffee -- smoother, more flavorful and faster. His breakthrough, air pressure, sped up extraction and reduced bitterness, unlocking the full flavor of the coffee bean in every cup. Part French Press, part Pour-Over and part Espresso, AeroPress uses patented 3-in-1 brew technology that combines immersion, air pressure and micro-filtration. The result: a clean, full-bodied cup with less bitterness and no grit, brewed in under 60 seconds.

Unlike traditional brewing methods, AeroPress offers complete control over every variable -- enabling recipes from cold brew and iced coffee to rich espresso-style drinks like cappuccinos and lattes. With its travel-friendly design and fast brewing process, AeroPress has become a favorite of baristas, world champions and everyday coffee lovers. More than 75,000 five-star reviews and the fan-fueled World AeroPress Championship -- the largest filtered coffee competition in the world, spanning 70+ countries -- underscore its global impact.

Media Contact: Alysa Rodriguez, Havas Formula, (760) 792-1231, [email protected]