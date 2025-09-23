AeroPress celebrates 20 years with launch of hand-crafted glass & metal Premium Black and White editions.

To commemorate two decades since its groundbreaking 3-in-1 coffee press debuted, AeroPress introduces new Premium designs and a two-day National Coffee Day offer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- AeroPress, Inc., maker of the iconic coffee press with more than 65,000 five-star reviews in over 60 countries, today announced the launch of the AeroPress Premium Black and Premium White editions. Hand-crafted from double wall glass and metal with subtle laser-etched branding, the new designs combine elevated aesthetics with the brand's patented 3-in-1 brew technology — delivering the smoothness of a pour-over, the full-body of a French press and the richness of espresso in under two minutes.

Available in the U.S. and Canada exclusively at AeroPress.com and Williams-Sonoma.com (U.S. only) beginning September 28, the Premium Black and Premium White editions expand the brand's high-end Premium Collection. To celebrate National Coffee Day and kick off its 20th Anniversary, AeroPress will run a two-day promotion September 28–29, offering 10% off the regular price ($199.95 USD) across all Premium colorways — including the new Black and White as well as the previously released Silver edition.

"Around the world, coffee lovers are demanding products that deliver both function and design," said Gerard Meyer, CEO of AeroPress. "Our Premium editions answer that call, uniting hand-crafted glass and metal design with the performance AeroPress is known for. We've seen Premium sell out repeatedly — including within 24 hours of last year's National Coffee Day — and we expect fans to once again embrace these new editions."

David Cole, CMO of AeroPress, added: "Launching our latest Premium colorways alongside AeroPress's 20th Anniversary celebrates not just our innovation, but our community. AeroPress has always been built by fans — from the invention of new recipes to the creation of the World AeroPress Championship, which now spans 70+ countries. To honor them, we're hosting five U.S. Championship events this fall, five global social challenges and other anniversary celebrations that spotlight the creativity and passion of our worldwide community."

The U.S. Championship circuit will culminate in San Francisco this October, bringing together competitors, fans and coffee lovers to celebrate 20 years of AeroPress.

AeroPress was invented by engineer Alan Adler, who set out to create a better way to brew a single cup of coffee — smoother, more flavorful and faster. His breakthrough, air pressure, sped up extraction and reduced bitterness, unlocking the full flavor of the coffee bean in every cup.

Part French Press, part Pour-Over and part Espresso, AeroPress uses patented 3-in-1 brew technology that combines immersion, air pressure and micro-filtration. The result: a clean, full-bodied cup with less bitterness and no grit, brewed in under 60 seconds.

Unlike traditional brewing methods, AeroPress offers complete control over every variable — enabling recipes from cold brew and iced coffee to rich espresso-style drinks like cappuccinos and lattes. With its travel-friendly design and fast brewing process, AeroPress has become a favorite of baristas, world champions, and everyday coffee lovers. More than 65,000 five-star reviews and the fan-fueled World AeroPress Championship — the largest filtered coffee competition in the world, spanning 70+ countries — underscore its global impact.

