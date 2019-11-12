Aéropostale x Bluenotes Collaboration to drop November 28th, in time for Black Friday

In a market full of news speaking of store closures, it is time for a GOOD NEWS STORY! This collection is the first of many to come as the 2 brands unite in Canada. 75 "shop in shop" stores at Bluenotes is only the start. Future plans include an expansion of 20-30 freestanding new concept Aéropostale stores in Canada from the East to West Coast in 2020.

"This new partnership is a perfect fit for our customers as our Jeans are the heart of both of the Bluenotes & Aéropostale brands. This collaboration has been in the works for some time now and thanks to the hard work of everyone on the Bluenotes & Aéropostale teams, it's exciting timing to be able to reveal this in time for Black Friday," said Michael Roden, CEO Bluenotes & Aéropostale Canada.

The first Aéropostale x Bluenotes collection will include the Aéropostale lineup of Girls & Guys jeans plus branded graphics, hoodies and joggers. These are classic Aero staples and a perfect pairing for the Bluenotes collection. (Just in time for your holiday shopping)

"Collaborating the Aéropostale & Bluenotes marketing was a perfect match. Here at Bluenotes we DO NOT retouch any of our photos as we use REAL PEOPLE, our staff ambassadors for our campaigns, while Aero marketing speaks to ONENESS – One world, One love, People are people" said Shane Butner, Director Marketing & Visual Merchandising

Oakville Place Bluenotes is set to be the first new build (shop in shop) store with a launch preview planned for Wednesday Nov 27th (6-9pm). This will mark of the kickoff of the Aéropostale Canada brand in the Bluenotes stores. For those who can't make the pre-launch shop, don't worry, you can head into your local Bluenotes store or online https://blnts.com/pages/aeropostale-canada to check out the entire collection.

