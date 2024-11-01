Aeroplan Members Earn 20x the Points on Purchases from Canadian Down & Feather Company via the Aeroplan E-store

Earn 20x The Aeroplan Points on Canadian Down & Feather Company Bedding Post this

Early November is the perfect time for stocking up on cozy, premium bedding for the winter season. Canadian Down & Feather Company's luxurious down duvets and pillows are in high demand during this period, as consumers look to invest in their own comfort, prepare for holiday hosting, and select gifts for loved ones. Aeroplan members appreciate luxury and a 5-star experience, which makes the CDFC brand a great fit for them.

Key Details of the Promotion:

Offer Period: November 4-17, 2024

November 4-17, 2024 Eligible Purchases: All products from Canadian Down & Feather Company

All products from Canadian Down & Feather Company Purchase Platform: Canadian Down & Feather Company website, via Aeroplan E-store (https://aeroplan.rewardops.com/en-CA/affiliate-details/canadian_down__feather_company?)

Canadian Down & Feather Company website, via Aeroplan E-store (https://aeroplan.rewardops.com/en-CA/affiliate-details/canadian_down__feather_company?) Exclusive to Aeroplan Members

All orders ship free within North America

"We're delighted to offer this incredible earning opportunity in partnership with Aeroplan" said Ashwin Aggarwal, CEO of Canadian Down & Feather Company. "Our clients can shop for the best in sleep essentials while getting them closer to exciting travel rewards."

How to Participate:

Visit the Aeroplan E-store at www.aeroplan.com/eStore between November 4-17, 2024 . Log in to your Aeroplan account. Search for Canadian Down & Feather Company within the E-store. Complete your purchase and earn 20 points per dollar!

About Canadian Down & Feather Company

Canadian Down & Feather Company is a Canadian manufacturer and direct-to-consumer brand of ethically-sourced down and feather sleep products. They sell top quality duvets, pillows, mattress toppers and more through their own e-commerce site as well as through national and independent retailers across North America.

Canadian Down & Feather Company's top picks for the season:



Build a 5-star hotel bed at home with:

- comfortable 3-chamber Down Perfect™ Pillows

- a luxurious down pillow-top feather bed

- a fluffy, warm down duvet

- crisp, white covers



Find the perfect gift under $100:

- best-selling feather & down pillows

- crowd-pleasing down alternative pillows - top-quality cushion inserts

SOURCE Canadian Down & Feather Company Inc

For media inquiries, please contact: Heather Walker, [email protected]