Aeroplan Credit Cardholders Can Now Enjoy $0 Delivery Fees -and More With A Free Uber Pass Membership

Aeroplan and Uber team up to help make Aeroplan members' everyday lives more rewarding

Free Uber Pass membership for eligible Aeroplan credit cardholders available starting September 8

Expanded loyalty partnership to come later in 2021

MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Aeroplan announced today a partnership with Uber Canada that gives eligible Aeroplan credit cardholders access to unlimited $0 Delivery Fees on eligible food and grocery orders, ride discounts and additional perks with a free Uber Pass membership.

The free Uber Pass membership is available to eligible Aeroplan credit cardholders for a period of three, six or twelve months depending on the card.

"We are very excited to come together with Uber and our bank partners to offer our Aeroplan cardholders something that will benefit their everyday lives," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Aeroplan at Air Canada. "Uber Pass provides real savings and is one more reason why Aeroplan's credit cards are more convenient and rewarding than ever."

Aeroplan credit cardholders can save up to $120 in monthly membership costs and enjoy Uber Pass savings like unlimited $0 Delivery Fees and 5% savings off eligible restaurant orders over $15 on Uber Eats, and save on grocery orders through Cornershop over $40, where available. Cardholders will also unlock new Uber Rides perks each month with discounts available only to Passholders. To enjoy these benefits, Cardholders must activate their free membership by September 7, 2022.

"Uber Pass combines the best of Uber Eats and Uber rides into one membership, unlocking savings on travel and delivery at a massive scale. We're thrilled to partner with Aeroplan, one of Canada's largest loyalty programs, to provide exclusive deals and benefits to credit cardholders," said Lola Kassim, Head of Delivery, Uber Canada.

Stay tuned for more things to come from Aeroplan and Uber later in 2021.

How it works:

Simply open your Uber or Uber Eats App (or download it); Add your eligible Aeroplan credit card to your Uber account; Activate your free Uber Pass membership and use your Aeroplan credit card when paying for qualifying purchases (the same one used to activate your free membership).

Participating Cards – Launching September 8, 2021

TD:

TD® Aeroplan®Visa Platinum* Card – 3 months free

TD® Aeroplan® Visa Infinite* Card – 6 months free

TD® Aeroplan® Visa* Business Card – 6 months free

TD® Aeroplan® Visa Infinite Privilege* Card – 12 months free

CIBC:

CIBC Aeroplan® Visa* Card – 3 months free

CIBC Aeroplan® Visa Infinite* Card – 6 months free

CIBC Aeroplan® Visa* Business Card – 6 months free

CIBC Aeroplan® Visa* Business Plus Card – 6 months free

CIBC Aerogold® Visa* Card – 6 months free

CIBC Aeroplan® Visa Infinite Privilege* Card – 12 months free

Participating Cards – Launching November 1, 2021

American Express:

American Express®* Aeroplan® Card – 6 months free

American Express®* Aeroplan® Reserve Card – 12 months free

American Express®* Aeroplan® Business Reserve Card – 12 months free

In the months of September and October 2021, American Express is extending eligible Aeroplan® Cardmembers a special offer - spend $10 on a qualifying Uber Eats purchase each month and get a $10 statement credit, up to a maximum of $20 in statement credits. Terms apply.

For more information, please visit: www.aircanada.com/uberpass.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2019 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media , follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn , and join Air Canada on Facebook .

About Uber Canada

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp, Uber started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 10 billion trips later, Uber is building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit uber.com.

