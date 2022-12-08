Aeroplan and Skywards members can now earn and redeem Miles and Points on all flights operated by Air Canada and Emirates, respectively

Reciprocal airport lounge benefits for top-tier loyalty members coming soon to Dubai and Toronto

The carriers recently launched a codeshare partnership providing customers with seamless connectivity to 46 destinations* across three continents

MONTREAL and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates , Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada and Emirates have expanded their partnership to offer frequent flyer members joint loyalty programme benefits. Aeroplan Members will also benefit from earning and redeeming points on all flights operated by Emirates — with access to more than 130 destinations across six continents — via the airline's home and hub, Dubai. Emirates Skywards members can now earn and redeem miles on all flights operated by Air Canada, accessing a network of more than 220 destinations worldwide.

Mark Youssef Nasr, Senior Vice President, Product, Marketing, e-Commerce, Air Canada and President, Aeroplan (left) and Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards (right). (CNW Group/Air Canada)

The agreement was signed yesterday by Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, and Mark Youssef Nasr, Senior Vice President, Product, Marketing, e-Commerce, Air Canada and President, Aeroplan, at the Emirates Group headquarters in Dubai.

Mark Youssef Nasr, Senior Vice President, Product, Marketing, e-Commerce, Air Canada and President, Aeroplan commented: "The two most recognized loyalty programs in their respective regions, provided by the two most recognized airlines in their respective regions, are coming together to offer something truly great. Whether it's connecting friends and family from Canada's rich immigrant diaspora or it's helping travellers explore some of the world's most exciting destinations, there's something for everyone. We're proud to partner with Emirates and Skywards as Aeroplan continues to deliver on its member promise: travel more and travel better."

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, commented: "We're very pleased to be enhancing our partnership with Air Canada and officially kicking off our joint loyalty program offering. Together, close to 40 million frequent flyer members will be able to earn and redeem Miles across a joint network of more than 350 destinations and enjoy selected benefits such as lounge access. We look forward to opening new horizons for our loyal members and to also welcoming Aeroplan customers on-board Emirates with our award-winning products and exceptional services."

More travel choices, more Miles earned

The new agreement will enable Emirates Skywards members to earn Miles on all eligible Air Canada flights. Skywards members will also be able to redeem Miles for reward tickets across Air Canada's network. Flight rewards will start from 8,000 Miles for a one-way reward ticket in Economy Class and 16,000 Miles for a one-way reward ticket in Business Class. For more details, visit emirates.com.

Aeroplan members will be able to earn Aeroplan Points on all eligible Emirates operated flights based on the fare type purchased, as well as redeem Aeroplan Points on Emirates flights. For more information visit aircanada.com.

Aeroplan members will be able redeem Points for flights on Emirates Economy Class and Business Class, starting at 15,000 Points one-way with no carrier surcharges, as well as the ability to combine with Aeroplan's extensive network of airline partners on a single ticket to create countless reward possibilities. The ability to redeem Aeroplan points for flights in Emirates First Class will be introduced in early 2023.

Premium lounge access

Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members travelling in Economy Class with Air Canada or Emirates will also enjoy complimentary access to Air Canada's Maple Leaf Lounges and Air Canada Café at Toronto Pearson along with one guest.

In Dubai, Aeroplan Elite 50K, 75K and Super Elite members travelling in Economy Class with Emirates will enjoy complimentary access to the Emirates Business Class Lounge along with one guest. This benefit will also extend to departing Air Canada flights later in 2023 when Air Canada relocates to Terminal 3 and, until then, eligible Aeroplan Elite members will continue to have access to lounges in Terminal 1.

Access to North America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa

The carriers activated their codeshare partnership earlier this year providing customers with seamless connectivity across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Emirates customers can now book flights to/from Canadian points beyond Toronto, including Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, and Vancouver.

Air Canada's customers also benefit from seamless access to Emirates' extensive network via Dubai, unlocking a significant number of destinations, including Colombo, Dhaka, Karachi and Lahore in the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asian cities such as Bangkok, Hanoi, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore; Middle Eastern cities Jeddah and Muscat; as well as destinations in Africa, namely Addis Ababa and Dar Es Salaam.

Award-winning loyalty programs

Recognized for its industry-leading initiatives and innovative product offerings – Emirates Skywards was recently crowned "Program of the Year in Europe, Middle East and Africa" and "Best Customer Service" at the Frequent Traveller Awards 2021. The loyalty program was also recognized as "World's Leading Airline Rewards Programme" at the World Travel Awards 2022; and ranked top 10 Best Frequent Flyer Program by USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice 2022.

Since it's relaunch in November 2020, Air Canada Aeroplan continues to be recognized as one of the best airline loyalty programs in the Americas. Recent honours include Best Redemption Ability from the 2022 Freddie Awards and Best Earn & Redemption Ability from the 2021 Frequent Traveller Awards, as voted by its members.

For more information, visit emirates.com/skywards and aircanada.com/aeroplan.

*Terms and conditions apply

*Codeshare activity is subject to government approvals

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 51 airports in Canada, 51 in the United States and 88 internationally. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

About Emirates Skywards

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has close to 30 million members. Emirates Skywards members earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-can't-buy experiences. For more information, visit www.emirates.com/skywards.

