Aerocycle Becomes First Canadian End-of-Life Aircraft Dismantler to Earn AFRA and ASA Accreditations

"We're pleased to be able to make this announcement," said Aerocycle CEO and founder Ron Haber. "As a certified disassembly and demolition company, we adhere to AFRA's Best Management Practices, the only industry-developed standard for aircraft disassembly and aircraft materials recycling. As an ASA-100 accredited aircraft parts supplier, we manage aircraft components under a strictly controlled process."

Based in Montréal, Canada, Aerocycle was created in 2013 following a pilot project for aircraft disassembly conducted at the Montréal-Mirabel International Airport in collaboration with Montréal-based air carrier Air Transat.

"Our location at Mirabel International Airport (YMX) provides significant advantages for customers," said Operations Director Sébastien Bérubé. "They can rely on highly specialized, fully accredited and environmentally responsible aircraft end-of-life solutions – now offered in Canada – in addition to achieving considerable cost savings."

The company's mission is to provide the best environmentally responsible aircraft disassembly, demolition and recycling services through the pooling of operational, business, technological and environmental expertise.

"These certifications not only confirm Aerocycle's place in the aerospace industry in Quebec and Canada, they also mark a first step toward the creation of a Quebec-based industrial centre dedicated to the sustainable management of end-of-life aircraft," said Keith Lawless, Senior Director, Asset & Environmental Management at Air Transat.

Aerocycle will be present at the 2019 ASA/AFRA Annual Conference, which takes place in Montréal on July 14, 15 and 16. The industry meeting, held for the first time in Canada this year, attracts aviation professionals from around the world.

About AFRA Accreditation

Air Fleet Recycling Association (AFRA) accreditation is meant to inform the aviation industry, customers and potential customers that best management practice and environmental responsibility are at the heart of a company's processes and practices. The Aircraft Fleet Recycling Association, the leading global organization for developing and promoting the safe and sustainable management of end-of-life aircraft and components, is based in Washington, D.C. Learn more at afraassociation.org.

About the ASA-100 Standard

This standard was developed by the Aviation Suppliers Association (ASA) Quality Assurance Committee. Its purpose is to provide aviation suppliers with a quality system that satisfies the requirements outlined in FAA Advisory Circular AC 00‑56 Voluntary Industry Distributor Accreditation Program. The Aviation Suppliers Association, a non‑profit trade association serving the aviation community, is located in Washington, D.C. Learn more at aviationsuppliers.org.

About Aerocycle

Aerocycle provides end-of-life aircraft disassembly, part-out, teardown and recycling services. As an AFRA-accredited dismantler, the company adheres to strict Best Management Practices (BMP) to ensure exemplary management of end-of-life aircraft in terms of environmental and sustainable performance. As an ASA-100 accredited parts supplier, Aerocycle can store, sell, send for overhaul or scrap aircraft parts under a strictly controlled process. Learn more at aerocycle.com.

