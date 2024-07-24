AERO ENERGY AND FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCE COMPLETION OF DRILLING PROGRAM ON THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Highlights:

An average of 1,309 counts per second was intersected over 8.7 metres in hole M24-017 in structured graphitic pelite, with up to 33,600 counts per second ("cps") (using handheld RS-125 Spectrometer) associated with visible uranium mineralization. This interval is located approximately 70 to 78 metres below surface.





These results (drill holes M24-17 to -020) confirm the presence of a larger hydrothermal uranium mineralizing system along this unexplored, 1.2 kilometre long electromagnetic ("EM") conductor on the Howland Corridor.





Drill holes M24-021, M24-022A and M24-023, tested geophysical (EM and gravity) anomalies H6, A22, and H16 respectively, intersecting compelling hydrothermal alteration and structure associated with variably graphitic rocks, further confirming the prospectivity of the entire length of the Howland and Armbruster Corridors for unconformity-related, basement-hosted deposits.





Following uranium assay and geochemical analysis of drill core samples, a second phase drilling program is being planned to follow-up along strike of mineralized drill holes and continue testing of priority drill targets across the Project.

Dale Verran, CEO for Fortune Bay, commented "The summer 2024 drilling program at Murmac provides further confirmation of the potential to deliver a high-grade basement-hosted uranium discovery at Murmac. The program has significantly enhanced our geological understanding of the unexplored target horizons and we eagerly await uranium assay and geochemical analyses to assist with vectoring toward a potentially meaningful discovery. The zone of strong radioactivity intersected in M24-017 was a particular highlight, indicative of a strong uranium mineralizing system on this conductor and validates the targeting and exploration approach. Together with our partners, Aero Energy, we look forward to planning a follow-up program where larger step-outs from M24-017 are expected to be prioritized, in addition to testing numerous other high priority targets."

Initial Drill Results

A total of eight drill holes were completed at Murmac during June and July, 2024 to test targets documented in the News Release dated June 4, 2024 along the Pitchvein, Armbruster and Howland Corridors (Figure 1; Table 2). Drill holes targeted compelling geophysical signatures (electromagnetics and gravity) and favorable geological/structural settings. Drill target selections also took into account proximity to historical uranium occurrences of interest and Fortune Bay's previous positive drilling results. The completed drill holes encountered highly favorable geological settings for high-grade basement-hosted deposits associated with the Athabasca Basin. This included:

Thick and strongly graphitic target units (up to an estimated ~30 metres in true thickness) often in contact with quartzites, providing favorable competency/rheological contrast.





Brittle faulting and brecciation were observed within, or proximal to, the graphitic units and were typically associated with favorable hydrothermal alteration including abundant hematite, chlorite, sulphides, and clays.





Anomalous radioactivity (>300 cps) was intersected in five of the eight holes completed, associated with cataclastic or mylonitic structured and altered graphitic pelites, as summarized in Table 1.

Table 1: Murmac Drill Hole Radiometric Highlights (Summer 2024)

Hole ID

Radioactivity Highlights

From (m) To (m) Length (m) cps Lithology M24-016A

93.50 93.65 0.15 350 Amphibolite

94.75 95.05 0.30 340 Graphitic pelite

95.70 95.95 0.25 340 Graphitic pelite

235.65 235.80 0.15 340 Psammite M24-017

81.10 81.70 0.60 432 Hematized quartzite

82.55 83.05 0.50 590 Hematized quartzite

84.00 84.60 0.60 838 Hematized quartzite

85.50 85.80 0.30 317 Hematized quartzite

85.80 94.50 8.70 1,309 Graphitic pelite incl. 86.10 86.65 0.55 10,608 Graphitic pelite incl. 86.45 86.55 0.10 33,600 Graphitic pelite and incl. 87.00 87.40 0.40 2,776 Graphitic pelite and incl. 92.00 92.20 0.20 7,395 Graphitic pelite

126.80 127.20 0.40 355 Graphitic pelite M24-018

138.15 142.05 3.90 337 Graphitic pelite M24-019

100.90 101.10 0.20 650 Graphitic pelite M24-020

154.85 155.25 0.40 553 Graphitic pelite

Note: Radioactivity values reported are total gamma from NQ2 drill core measured with a Super-SPEC RS-125 handheld spectrometer reported in counts per second ("cps"). The cps values are averages for the reported drill interval unless otherwise specified. Measurements of total gamma cps are an indication of the presence of uranium, thorium and/or potassium, but may not directly correlate with chemical uranium assays. Total gamma cps results are preliminary in nature and may not be used directly to quantify uranium concentrations in the drill core samples. True thicknesses of the drill core intersections are yet to be determined. Results for M24-017 have been reported previously.

Drill Hole Summary

A summary of the drill holes are provided as follows:

M24-016A: The targeted conductor (moderate to strongly graphitic pelite) was intersected between 94.4 and 120.7 m. This step-out hole, approximately 100 metres northeast of positive results in 2022 drill holes M22-013 and M22-014, and 175 metres southwest of positive historical results from SMDC drilling (CKI-9 and CKI-10), intersected anomalous radioactivity in graphitic pelite (Figure 2), indicating possible continuity of mineralization between these two locations.

M24-017: This hole tested geophysical (EM and gravity) target H15, which occurs at the intersection of the EM conductor and a property-scale, mineralized cross-fault, beneath Howland Lake. Intermittent anomalous radioactivity (up to a maximum of 1,800 cps over 0.1 metre) was intersected in hematized, faulted hangingwall quartzite. This overlies a structured graphitic pelite averaging 1,309 cps over 8.70 metres, with measurements up to 33,600 cps over 0.1 metre. This intersection (Figure 3), of radioactivity hosted in previously unexplored (under a shallow lake) graphitic pelite, at a cross-fault location, provides a compelling validation of the exploration target, justifying down-dip and along strike follow up (subsequent three drill holes).

M24-018: Steeper follow up of M22-017, shows down-dip continuity (approximate 50 metres vertical) in anomalous radioactivity hosted in graphitic pelite (Figure 4), up to a maximum of 660 cps over 0.1 metre.

M24-019: Approximate 50 metre step out to the northeast from M22-017. Anomalous radioactivity was hosted in strongly graphitic pelite, confirming presence of active mineralizing system along strike, up to a maximum of 780 cps over 0.1 metre (Figure 5).

M24-020: Approximate 50 metre step out to the southwest from M22-017. Anomalous radioactivity was hosted in graphitic pelite, confirming presence of active mineralizing system along strike, up to a maximum of 850 cps over 0.1 metre (Figure 6).

M24-021: This hole tested a compelling geophysical (EM and gravity) target (H6) on the Howland Corridor. While no anomalous radioactivity was intersected, the targeted conductor (strongly graphitic pelite) is associated with intense hydrothermal alteration and pervasive faulting (Figure 7).

M24-022A: This hole tested a compelling geophysical (EM and gravity) target (A22) on the southern Armbruster Corridor. While no anomalous radioactivity was intersected, the targeted conductor (heavily structured strongly graphitic pelite) also shows hydrothermal alteration with a strongly hematized hangingwall quartzite overlying the graphitic unit (Figure 8).

M24-023: This hole tested a compelling geophysical (EM and gravity) target (H16) on the Howland Conductor Corridor, also testing along strike (approximately 600 m SW) of positive results in 2022 drill hole M22-012. Only two minor intervals (<4 metres) of moderately graphitic pelite were intersected, with no other notable conductive horizons. This could indicate that M24-023 drilled through a faulted offset and missed the targeted conductor, drilling through heavily faulted and hematized underlying footwall quartzite.

M24-024 (P4): This hole was designed to test the southwest strike extension of the mineralized graphitic pelite in M22-013/014 along the Pitchvein Corridor, at the intersection with the same regional cross-cutting structure tested in M24-017 (target P4). The hole was abandoned at 47.5 metres due to intense brittle faulting within hematized quartzite and therefore did not reach the targeted graphitic unit. The intense faulting within the hangingwall is encouraging and the target warrants testing to the required depth. Alternative drill locations will be assessed for a future program.

Table 2: Murmac Drill Hole Summary (Summer 2024)

Hole ID Target ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length (m) M24-016A P7 630799 6593053 302 -54 258 M24-017 H15 633345 6593642 310 -55 201 M24-018 H15DD 633345 6593642 310 -67 177 M24-019 H15NE 633385 6593691 298 -55 171 M24-020 H15SW 633337 6593593 305 -45 180 M24-021 H6 631386 6589720 315 -50 164.5 M24-022A A22 627965 6585975 305 -55 167.7 M24-023 H16 632955 6592531 320 -55 177 M24-024 P4 630332 6592498 315 -45 47.5*

Notes: Coordinates are reported in UTM NAD83 Zone 12N. Azimuth is true north.

Target prefix A= Armbruster Corridor; H = Howland Corridor; P = Pitchvein Corridor.

*Drill hole M24-024 was abandoned due to intense brittle faulting.

Next Steps

Drill core samples have been collected systematically throughout all zones of radioactivity higher than 300 cps and will be submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon for U 3 O 8 assay and multi-element characterization. These analytical results will be integrated with the detailed logging information to prioritize follow-up target areas for future drill testing, in addition to testing of numerous other priority regional targets. Following on from the Murmac drill program, Aero and Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND; OTCQBQB: STTDF; FWB: 9SU) plan to test additional targets on the adjacent Sun Dog Project located to the south of Murmac on the Crackingstone Peninsula.

Technical Disclosure

Preliminary radiometric results represent total gamma from NQ2 drill core measured with a Super-SPEC RS-125 handheld spectrometer reported in counts per second ("cps"). Measurements are typically collected over 0.10 to 0.15 metre intervals through areas of anomalous radioactivity (defined as >300 counts per second, or "cps"). Longer intervals with less variation are shown as length weighted averages for simplicity. Core is removed from the core box and moved, if necessary, to a location where the instrument reads below background, and the measurement is collected by placing the sensor against the core at the required location. The drill cores are subject to comprehensive logging and sampling to characterize mineralization, alteration and structure. Drill core samples will be submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") Geoanalytical Laboratories (ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited) for uranium assay and multi-element characterization. Reflectance spectrometry will be undertaken on additional core samples to determine the presence of indicator clay alteration.

Further details regarding the historical uranium occurrences noted in this news release can be found within the Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database (SMAD) and the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDI). Fortune Bay has verified the majority of these occurrences through field prospecting and sampling, however there is a risk that any future confirmation work and exploration may produce results that substantially differ from the unverified historical results. The Company considers these unverified historical results relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property. The historical drill results obtained by SMDC in drill holes CKI-9 and CKI-10 can be found within the SMAD references 74N07-0310 and 74N07-0311 and have not been verified. Additional historical exploration results (uranium occurrences related to geochemistry results and scintillometer prospecting) derive from SMAD references 74N07-0290, 74N07-0287 and 74N07-0304.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gareth Garlick, P.Geo., Technical Director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Garlick is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

