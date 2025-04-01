Aereus Technologies Ltd. Completes Antimicrobial Copper Project at The Whitby Health Centre

GUELPH, ON, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Aereus Technologies Ltd., a manufacturer of bactericidal copper surfaces, has completed the installation of antimicrobial copper door hardware at the famed Whitby Health Centre. Aereus and Allegion Canada supplied the clinic with over 350 Schlage copper door handles, which kill 99.9% of bacteria within two hours.

The goal of the project at Whitby Health Centre was to supply Aereus' CuVerro® Shield branded copper parts, made with Aereus Copper I, in areas touched most frequently by patients, doctors and staff. These copper surfaces kill 99.9% of bacteria within two hours and are an excellent supplement to existing cleaning protocols. Many business leaders are taking action to implement copper surfaces due to their bactericidal properties.

"Oshawa Clinic has a long history of providing exceptional care and striving for the best outcomes for its patients. Integrating Aereus' copper surfaces in our clinic(s) continues our tradition of providing a safe environment that puts patients first." says Keith White CEO, Oshawa Clinic Group.

The Whitby Health Centre is part of the Oshawa Clinic Group, which is home to over 150 physicians at four locations across Durham Region.

About Aereus Technologies. Aereus Technologies Ltd. is an Ontario based company located in Guelph, Ontario. Our Aereus Copper I products, which eliminate 99.9% of bacteria from surfaces within two hours of contamination, are registered with the PMRA. Aereus' antimicrobial copper surfaces are primarily used in health care, transit, commercial and residential settings. All our products are manufactured in Guelph, Ontario, Canada.

