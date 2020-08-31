Aereus Technologies Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Aereus Technologies Inc. ("Aereus" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based leader in antimicrobial solutions with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification, is pleased to announce that it has closed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement offering of 3,491,544 common shares at a price of $0.75 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,643,659.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to increase the Company's cash position, its production capacity and to launch new antimicrobial technologies.

"We are thrilled to announce the closing of this oversubscribed financing as it represents an important milestone in Aereus' evolution." commented Mauricio Dezen, President of the Company. "The current environment with respect to COVID-19 has created an immediate need for our products on a global basis as companies seek to protect their employees and customers from harmful microorganisms present on all high-touch point surfaces. We want to thank our existing shareholders for their extraordinary support and welcome our new shareholders. We are excited to further execute on our growth strategy and this injection of capital will allow for an aggressive acceleration of our plan."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Bayline Capital Partners Inc. to provide capital markets advisory services - based in Toronto, Canada, Bayline has an established track record of providing top-tier advice for high growth companies and has worked with leading companies across many industry groups in providing a full scope of capital markets related services that allow management teams to focus on the growth and operations of their business.

ABOUT AEREUS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Ontario-based Aereus Technologies has developed proprietary technology utilizing the antimicrobial power of copper, to protect surfaces without the use of harmful chemicals. By offering multiple avenues of copper coating technologies, Aereus provides a one-stop shop for the antimicrobial copper needs of any customer. The Company's solutions provide a one-time application that creates an antimicrobial coating on surfaces without altering their design or functionality. The Company's antimicrobial technology uses copper alloys that have been registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Canada' Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) as having antimicrobial properties.

SOURCE Aereus Technologies Inc.

For further information: regarding Aereus: Mauricio Dezen, President, [email protected]; Ryan Peyman, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]

