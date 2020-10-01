Aeonian Capital Corporation Reduces Ownership of PFB Corporation

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws, Aeonian Capital Corporation ("Aeonian"), a private investment company incorporated in Alberta that is controlled by C. Alan Smith ("CAS"), announces that it has disposed of ownership and control of 330,110 common shares ("PFB Shares") of PFB Corporation (TSX: PFB) ("PFB"), representing approximately 4.9% of the issued and outstanding PFB Shares, at a price of $16.00 per PFB Share. The disposition of the PFB Shares took place over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange on September 30, 2020. PFB's head office is located at 300, 2891 Sunridge Way N.E., Calgary, Alberta, T1Y 7K7.

Before giving effect to the transaction, Aeonian owned an aggregate of 2,992,668 PFB Shares representing approximately 44.7% of the issued and outstanding PFB Shares. After giving effect to the transaction, Aeonian owns an aggregate of 2,662,558 PFB Shares representing approximately 39.8% of the issued and outstanding PFB Shares.

The disposition of the PFB Shares was made in furtherance of Aeonian's and CAS' investment objectives. No additional transactions in PFB Shares are contemplated at this time; however, Aeonian and/or CAS may, from time to time, as market opportunities exist or develop, increase or decrease their ownership in PFB Shares as permitted by applicable securities laws.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed in conjunction with this press release, please contact:

Aeonian Capital Corporation

2220 North Tower, Sun Life Plaza

140 – 4th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3N3

SOURCE PFB Corporation

For further information: Attention: C. Alan Smith, Telephone: (403) 237-7766

