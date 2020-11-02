AEM Canada's, Cap Chat Plant, Commences High Purity Alumina Production

AEM Canada acquired the Cap Chat plant from Orbite Technologies Inc ("Orbite) in April 2020 as a part of a transaction to acquire all Orbite's assets and technology. Having spent the last six months refurbishing the plant, AEM Canada can now confirm that it has successfully rectified the engineering shortcomings in the Fluidized Bed Roaster and Calciner that had previously caused the plant to fail repeatedly.

AEM Canada has also successfully completed post treatment of its HPA product in German trials to produce a very tight particle size distribution of super fine HPA in the 0.5 to 0.7 micron range. This super fine HPA is expected to be in high demand from the rapidly expanding Electric Vehicle's Lithium Ion Battery ("EV-LIB") Sector. Like many EV-LIB raw materials, demand for HPA from the sector is forecast to outstrip supply by a wide margin in the years ahead. Having successfully commissioned the Cap Chat plant, AEM Canada can now begin off take discussion with potential customers in the EV-LIB sector.

AEM Canada will now focus on expanding the employment and training of its workforce at Cap Chat, which is expected to expand by at least 50% over the next 6 to 12 months.

"The successful re- engineering of the Cap Chat plant is a significant and important milestone for AEM Canada. It is a credit to the resilience and perseverance of the operational team at Cap Chat, led by Plant Manager, Mr Michel Arseneault, Engineering Manager Mr. Sylvain Seyer and Senior Process Engineer, Ms Sophie LePage. The team is to be congratulated for staying with the project through many challenging times to achieve this significant production milestone while most importantly, maintaining an excellent safety record. The outstanding Cap-Chat Plant safety record was a key factor in convincing us to take the risk of investing in these assets", said Mr Julian Ford, Managing Director and CEO of AEM Canada.

About AEM Canada: AEM Canada Group Inc ("AEM Canada") owns and operates the Cap Chat HPA Process Plant, located in Quebec Canada. The Cap Chat plant uses the patented Chlorine Leach, Crystallization Purification ("CLCP") process to make 99.999% (5N) pure High Purity Alumina ("HPA"). AEM Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of A.E.M.I. Group Ltd. (AEM International), which aims to be the preferred supplier of HPA to the world's new EV-LIB giga-factories.

Issued by Mr. Julian Ford, Executive Director and CEO - Groupe AEM Canada Inc. - AEM Canada Group Inc.