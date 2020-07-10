Aegis Brands Unveils its Retail Cannabis Brand With the Opening of the First Location of Hemisphere Cannabis Co

"It's no secret that we've been exploring opportunities within the cannabis space since early in 2018, and we're thrilled to finally be celebrating the launch of Hemisphere Cannabis Co. in Canada," said Steven Pelton, CEO of Aegis Brands. "With Hemisphere, we've created an environment that's entirely focused on matching customers with the right product for their desired experience - whether they're shopping for cannabis for the first time ever, for the first time in a long time, or for the first time today."

Hemisphere promises a premium shopping experience for everyone from the canna-curious to seasoned users. Knowledgeable budtenders have been specially trained to provide a guided selection experience for those who need it, and stores are organized based on need-state to help create a simple-to-navigate shopping experience.



The first Hemisphere Cannabis Co opens today at 1703 Avenue Road in Toronto, in a location that formerly housed a Second Cup café. Six additional Hemisphere locations are scheduled to open in Ontario before the end of the year, and Pelton promises this is just the beginning.

"We created Aegis with the vision of building a portfolio of amazing brands that can grow and flourish by leveraging the expertise that we've developed over 40 years in the Canadian retail and foodservice industry," says Pelton. "Given our unparalleled access to top tier real estate assets across the country, and the incredible shared services that Hemisphere will be able to tap into as part of the Aegis network, we truly believe the potential for this brand is limitless."

Additional Hemisphere Cannabis Co. locations are slated to open in the coming months at:

518 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto

700 King Street West , Toronto

, 65 Front Street East, Toronto

955 Westney Road, Ajax

171 Rideau Street, Ottawa

3838 Innes Road, Orleans

