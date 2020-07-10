Aegis Brands Unveils its Retail Cannabis Brand With the Opening of the First Location of Hemisphere Cannabis Co
Jul 10, 2020, 07:00 ET
Parent company of Second Cup and Bridgehead Coffee adds cannabis retail to its portfolio
with the launch of a new chain of dispensaries designed to help Canadians navigate
their personal cannabis journey
MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Hemisphere Cannabis Co., the new chain of recreational cannabis dispensaries developed and operated by Aegis Brands, opens its first location today in midtown Toronto. Hemisphere joins Second Cup and Bridgehead Coffee in the Aegis family of brands; the parent company was created as part of a corporate restructure at the end last year.
As the name suggests, Hemisphere was inspired by the idea of navigation. Both the brand and the specific in-store experience are built around the idea of offering wayfinding for Canadians in their cannabis purchase journey.
"It's no secret that we've been exploring opportunities within the cannabis space since early in 2018, and we're thrilled to finally be celebrating the launch of Hemisphere Cannabis Co. in Canada," said Steven Pelton, CEO of Aegis Brands. "With Hemisphere, we've created an environment that's entirely focused on matching customers with the right product for their desired experience - whether they're shopping for cannabis for the first time ever, for the first time in a long time, or for the first time today."
Hemisphere promises a premium shopping experience for everyone from the canna-curious to seasoned users. Knowledgeable budtenders have been specially trained to provide a guided selection experience for those who need it, and stores are organized based on need-state to help create a simple-to-navigate shopping experience.
The first Hemisphere Cannabis Co opens today at 1703 Avenue Road in Toronto, in a location that formerly housed a Second Cup café. Six additional Hemisphere locations are scheduled to open in Ontario before the end of the year, and Pelton promises this is just the beginning.
"We created Aegis with the vision of building a portfolio of amazing brands that can grow and flourish by leveraging the expertise that we've developed over 40 years in the Canadian retail and foodservice industry," says Pelton. "Given our unparalleled access to top tier real estate assets across the country, and the incredible shared services that Hemisphere will be able to tap into as part of the Aegis network, we truly believe the potential for this brand is limitless."
Additional Hemisphere Cannabis Co. locations are slated to open in the coming months at:
- 518 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto
- 700 King Street West, Toronto
- 65 Front Street East, Toronto
- 955 Westney Road, Ajax
- 171 Rideau Street, Ottawa
- 3838 Innes Road, Orleans
To learn more about Hemisphere, visit www.hemispherecannabis.com or follow Hemisphere on Instagram at @hemispherecannabisco.
SOURCE Aegis Brands
For further information: or to schedule an interview with Steven Pelton, please contact: Lisa Pasquin, Craft Public Relations, [email protected], 647-969-7444