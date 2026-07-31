Aegis Brands Reports Improved Second Quarter Results

Continued Stronger Profitability and Cash Flow

TORONTO, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, Aegis Brands Inc. ("Aegis" or "the Company") (TSX: AEG) reported financial results for the second quarter ending June 28, 2026. The Company continues to deliver earnings growth, driven by operational efficiencies.

Highlights for the quarter:

System sales decreased 2.1% to $34.6 million and same store sales decreased 3.9% compared to last year.

Net income for the second quarter improved 19.2% to $1.3 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.01 per share, in Q2 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter increased to $2.0 million from $1.6 million in Q2 2025, representing year-over-year growth of 26.7%.

Year-to-Date:

System sales increased 1.2% to $66.2 million and same store sales decreased 1.5% compared to last year.

Net income increased 44.7% to $1.8 million, or $0.02 per share, compared with $1.2 million, or $0.01 per share , in the prior year.

in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.4% to $3.2 million from $2.7 million in the prior year.

St. Louis Bar & Grill system sales for the quarter were down 2.1% to $34.6 million and same store sales decreased 3.9% compared with the prior year. The decline in sales was impacted by the timing of the Company's annual Wingsanity promotion which benefited sales in the second quarter of 2025 but will run in the third quarter of 2026. Excluding this timing difference, sales remained consistent.

Franchise revenue for the quarter increased 6.3% and operating expenses declined 9.7%, driven primarily by a more efficient overhead structure following the organizational restructuring. These improvements, together with reduced interest and financing costs, resulted in the 19.2% improvement in net income versus the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company continued to strengthen its financial position. Cash provided by operating activities totalled $2.2 million during the first half of the year, an increase of $1 million or 76% over the same period last year.

Corporate Update

During the quarter, Aegis announced a leadership transition following the departure of President and Chief Executive Officer Steven Pelton. The Company subsequently appointed Sean Murphy as President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Aegis Brands, effective August 17, 2026.

Outlook

"Our second quarter results demonstrate the resilience of the St. Louis business and the benefits of the operational initiatives undertaken over the past year," said Anthony Longo, Chairman of Aegis Brands. "While the timing of our Wingsanity promotion affected year-over-year sales comparisons during the quarter, the underlying business remained healthy, reflected in improved profitability and increased cash generation."

Aegis enters the second half of 2026 with a simplified business, prioritizing strengthening the St. Louis Bar & Grill brand. Management remains focused on driving franchisee success, enhancing guest experience, and maintaining disciplined cost management while continuing to evaluate strategic growth opportunities.

Reconciliations of net income, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, to operating income, to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are provided below.

Second Quarter

13 weeks ended June 28, 2026 compared to 13 weeks ended June 29, 2025:

Net income to operating income:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2026 2025 Net income $ 1,322 $ 1,109 Add (deduct): Net loss from discontinued operations - 49 Interest and financing charges 416 504 Other loss (income) - (353) Operating income $ 1,738 $ 1,309

Net income to EBITDA:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2026 2025 Net income $ 1,322 $ 1,109 Add (deduct):



Net loss from discontinued operations - 49 Interest and financing charges 416 504 Depreciation of property and equipment 12 14 Amortization of intangible assets 255 255 Amortization of right-of-use assets 21 21 EBITDA $ 2,026 $ 1,952

EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2026 2025 EBITDA $ 2,026 $ 1,952 Add (deduct): Other loss (income) - (353) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,026 $ 1,599

Net income to adjusted net income:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2026 2025 Net income $ 1,322 $ 1,109 Add (deduct): Net loss from discontinued operations - 49 Other loss (income) - (353) Adjusted net income $ 1,322 $ 805

Net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings per share:



2026 2025 Net earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Add (deduct): Net loss per share from discontinued operations - 0.00 Other loss (income) - (0.00) Adjusted net earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.01

Year to Date

26 weeks ended June 28, 2026 compared to 26 weeks ended June 29, 2025:

Net income to operating income:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2026 2025 Net income $ 1,798 $ 1,243 Add (deduct): Net loss from discontinued operations - 153 Interest and financing charges 846 1,034 Other loss (income) - (353) Operating income $ 2,644 $ 2,077

Net income to EBITDA:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2026 2025 Net income $ 1,798 $ 1,243 Add (deduct):



Net loss from discontinued operations - 153 Interest and financing charges 846 1,034 Depreciation of property and equipment 28 27 Amortization of intangible assets 510 510 Amortization of right-of-use assets 42 41 EBITDA $ 3,224 $ 3,008

EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2026 2025 EBITDA $ 3,224 $ 3,008 Add (deduct): Other loss (income) - (353) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,224 $ 2,655

Net income to adjusted net income:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2026 2025 Net income $ 1,798 $ 1,243

Add (deduct): Net loss from discontinued operations - 153

Other loss (income) - (353)

Adjusted net income $ 1,798 $ 1,043















Net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings per share:



2026 2025 Net earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Add (deduct): Net loss per share from discontinued operations - 0.00 Other loss (income) - (0.00) Adjusted net earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.01

About Aegis Brands

Aegis Brands Inc. owns and operates the St. Louis Bar & Grill brand and holds the master franchise for the Sweet Jesus ice cream brand in Canada. Aegis is focused on growing its portfolio through strategic partnerships, disciplined expansion, and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.aegisbrands.ca.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

Aegis measures the success of its business in part by employing several key performance indicators referenced herein that are not recognized under IFRS. These indicators should not be considered alternatives to IFRS financial measures, such as net income, and are presented because management of Aegis believes that such measures are relevant in interpreting the performance of its business. As non‐IFRS financial measures do not have standardized definitions prescribed by IFRS, they are less likely to be comparable with other issuers or peer companies. A description of the non‐IFRS measures used by Aegis in measuring its performance and a reconciliation of certain non‐IFRS measures to the nearest IFRS measure is included in Aegis' management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 28, 2025 available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The forward-looking statements included in this press release, include without limitation statements regarding future year-over-year sales increases, the nature of Aegis' growth strategy going forward and Aegis' execution on any of its potential plans (including with respect to the growth and development of St. Louis). Although Aegis has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Such forward-looking statements and information are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: risks related to the company's strategy going forward; capital requirements; risks related to interest rates and inflationary pressures on the cost of doing business; and other risks inherent in the industry in which Aegis operates. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Aegis' operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date it was issued and Aegis does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For more information, please visit aegisbrands.ca.

SOURCE Aegis Brands Inc.

For further information: Tara Ramsay, Aegis Brands, [email protected]