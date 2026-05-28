Aegis Brands announces planned Leadership Transition

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX: AEG) today announced that Steven Pelton will be stepping down as President and Chief Executive Officer and Director after seven years leading the company through a period of operational transformation and financial recovery.

During his tenure, Mr. Pelton helped guide the company through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, stabilize operations, strengthen the organization's foundation, and reposition the business for long-term growth. Under his leadership, Aegis Brands returned to positive and growing profitability while continuing to develop the St. Louis brand and support the broader network of franchise partners and team members.

Mr. Pelton and his family will remain significant shareholders of Aegis Brands and continue to strongly support the company's future direction.

The Board of Directors has initiated a formal search process for the company's next Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Pelton will remain with the company after his successor is appointed to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

"Leading Aegis Brands over the past seven years has been an incredibly rewarding experience," said Steven Pelton. "I am proud of what our team has accomplished together -- from navigating the challenges of the pandemic to rebuilding the company's financial strength and creating a strong platform for future growth. I believe this is the right time for the business to transition to new leadership focused on accelerating franchisee profitability, expanding new store growth, and building on the momentum we have created across the organization. I continue to have tremendous confidence in the future of Aegis Brands and in particular the people across the organization. My family and I remain committed shareholders, and I look forward to supporting the company's continued success in the years ahead."

"Steven has played an important role in strengthening Aegis Brands and positioning the company for its next phase of growth," said Anthony Longo, Chair of the Board of Directors. "On behalf of the Board, we thank him for his leadership, dedication, and commitment to the organization."

About Aegis Brands

Aegis Brands Inc. owns and operates the St. Louis Bar & Grill brand and holds the master franchise for the Sweet Jesus ice cream brand in Canada. Aegis is focused on growing its portfolio through strategic partnerships, disciplined expansion, and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.aegisbrands.ca.

For information on the position:

[email protected]

SOURCE Aegis Brands Inc.

For further information on the release: Tara Ramsay, Aegis Brands, [email protected]