Aegis Brands announces new President and CEO

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX: AEG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Murphy as President and Chief Executive Officer and Director of Aegis Brands. Sean will join Aegis on August 17th, 2026.

Mr. Murphy brings decades of proven expertise in business transformation, franchise operations, and scalable growth strategies. Most recently, as President of a concierge and security services company, he successfully executed a major value-creation plan that doubled profitability and accelerated enterprise value ahead of a successful sale of the company. His distinguished leadership career also includes serving as Vice President for two large franchisors following a highly successful 20-year tenure at Restaurant Brands International where he led regional profit centres of more than 800 units. Recognized for his disciplined financial governance and ability to cultivate results-oriented organizations, Mr. Murphy is uniquely positioned to steer Aegis through its next phase of growth.

"We are pleased to welcome Sean to the team as our President and Chief Executive Officer," said Anthony Longo, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Sean is a proven leader with a remarkable track record of driving operational excellence, accelerating profitability, and successfully scaling organizations. His deep expertise in strategic transformation and disciplined financial governance makes him the ideal leader to guide Aegis forward. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated an ability to align senior leadership with franchise owners to drive unit profitability, streamline operations, and navigate industry challenges together. We have complete confidence that his focus on building high-achieving teams and commitment to stakeholder engagement will strengthen our entire network and fuel sustainable, long-term growth for shareholders."

About Aegis Brands

Aegis Brands Inc. owns and operates the St. Louis Bar & Grill brand and holds the master franchise for the Sweet Jesus ice cream brand in Canada. Aegis is focused on growing its portfolio through strategic partnerships, disciplined expansion, and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.aegisbrands.ca.

SOURCE Aegis Brands Inc.

For further information on the release: Tara Ramsay, Aegis Brands, [email protected]