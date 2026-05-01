Aegis Brands Reports Voting Results of 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX: AEG) ("Aegis," "the Company") announced today that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Corporation's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held in person at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on May 1, 2026 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below.

All nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated March 27, 2026 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The Corporation received proxies and in-person votes at the Meeting for each of the nominees as follows:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld # Non Votes % Votes Withheld/Abstain Michael Bregman 32,871,002 99.98 % 5,547 21,361 0.02 % Steven Pelton 31,840,074 96.85 % 1,036,475 21,361 3.15 % Stephen Kelley 31,840,074 96.85 % 1,036,475 21,361 3.15 % Michael Serruya 31,658,784 96.30 % 1,217,765 21,361 3.70 % Anthony Longo 32,871,002 97.07 % 5,547 21,361 0.02 % Sarah Green 31,843,571 96.86 % 1,032,978 21,361 3.14 %

Aegis also reported:

The resolution approving Baker Tilly WM LLP as the Corporation's auditor was approved by the affirmative vote of 96.86% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Corporation's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About Aegis Brands

Aegis Brands owns and operates St. Louis Bar & Grill and holds the master franchise for the Sweet Jesus ice cream brand in Canada. Aegis is committed to growing through strategic partnerships, retail expansion, acquisitions and focus on operational excellence. For more information, please visit www.aegisbrands.ca.

SOURCE Aegis Brands Inc.

Media and investor queries: Tara Ramsay, Aegis Brands Inc., [email protected]