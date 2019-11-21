AEFO Board of Directors approves Strike Vote

OTTAWA, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Association des enseignantes et enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), the government and the Conseil des associations d'employeurs (CAE) – which represent the French-language school boards of Ontario – have had a dozen negotiation meetings since August 20, 2019, when AEFO provided the notice to bargain. Despite AEFO's efforts, several of the discussions are now moving at a snail's pace, as the government and the CAE are proposing to slash into members' working conditions. During a special meeting held on November 20, 2019, members of AEFO's Board of Directors considered the best ways to move negotiations forward and concluded that a strike vote would be the best solution.

"There have been enough cuts in education already," said AEFO President Rémi Sabourin. "The government and the CAE, however, seem intent on adding more, namely by rolling back working conditions for AEFO members and favourable learning conditions for students."

According to AEFO, changes to working conditions proposed by the government and the CAE are unacceptable for teachers and would negatively impact students' learning.

Some 11,800 teachers and supply teachers will vote on the possibility of a strike December 18–20, 2019.

It should be noted that the collective-bargaining agreements of teachers and supply teachers expired on August 31, 2019.

"By holding a strike vote, AEFO is not saying that it absolutely wants to go on strike," adds Rémi Sabourin. "But there has been no progress made over the last few negotiation meetings. It is time we find a way to move forward."

AEFO has about 12,000 members and represents French-language elementary and high school teachers in Ontario, from both Catholic and public school boards, and professional and support staff working in various French-language workplaces.

SOURCE Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO)

For further information: Marilyne Guèvremont, Executive -- Communications Services, 613 244-2336, ext. 309, 613 850-6410 (cell), mguevremont@aefo.on.ca

Related Links

https://aefo.on.ca

